Halsey tries to make a difference in the COVID-19 battle by donating 100,000 masks to hospitals

Halsey has stepped forward to help those on the front lines of the Covid-19 crisis by donating 100,000 masks to various hospitals in Los Angeles.

The "Sin Me" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday April 8 to talk about the doctors and nurses treating people with the coronavirus and to explain that she felt she had to do her part to help them stay safe.

"Every day I am amazed at the medical workers on the front line," she wrote. "Their determination, disinterest and empathy is the best example of our ability to love and survive as humans."

"I am beyond the privilege of isolating myself at home, without the fear and obligation of essential job employment. Without a sick family member to care for. A child to feed. A financial crisis to navigate. So I tried to find a real way to make difference ".

She shared a photo of the three-layer mask boxes certified by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), obtained from a factory in Guangzhou, China, piled up before they were distributed to doctors in various hospitals, including Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and also urged fans and supporters to stay home and follow government guidelines.

"Please stay home if you can," he added. "If you are on the front line, my heart is with you. And I will continue the fight to help you get the support and resources you need."

Halsey announced that she will also donate cash to the Give Directly charity, which provides funds to families in need.