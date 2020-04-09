Gwyneth Paltrow Facialist Shares 3 Easy Steps For A Day At Home Spa

Your skin can always benefit from a little self-care, and one of the best ways to rejuvenate your skin is to get a facial. Fortunately, celebrity facialist Vanessa Hernández He says a spa-quality facial can be achieved at home, of course, with the right tools.
According to the founder of VH Skincare, who has helped stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, Valletta Amber and more prepare their red carpet for the skin, recreating your facial is the key to creating the perfect day spa at home. And, it only takes three easy steps: exfoliate, infuse, and restore.
Step 1: exfoliate
"First of all, it is very important to exfoliate your face," he tells E! Exclusive news. "Exfoliation not only reveals an impressive canvas by making your skin look smoother, more polished and youthful, it also makes it easier and more effective for product penetration."
To exfoliate, Hernández recommends opting for face-washing devices such as the Foreo Luna Mini 2 to physically remove the outermost top layer of the skin, which is often made up of dry and dead cells that can contribute to a lack of smoothness and softness. of your complexion. equality. Another tool that helps exfoliate the skin is Dermaflash, which mimics the same results as dermaplaning by removing dead skin buildup and fine facial hair.
If you're not looking to invest in a new skincare tool, Hernandez suggests trying Ayur Medic Antibacterial Wash. With her exfoliating beads, which she says works well on acne-prone skin, the cleanser will remove dead cells and unclog pores to reveal a lighter complexion.
DIY it: Add a pinch of baking soda to your facial cleanser or cleanser to enhance your skin's shine while still boasting the antibacterial and antimicrobial benefits of kitchen staple.
Step 2: mask infusion
"Now that your skin is ready, it's time to mask and infuse powerful ingredients using a little help from specifically formulated delivery systems, such as specific acids, hydrogel face masks, and new eye masks on the market," explains Hernández. Depending on your concern for skincare, the renowned skin guru recommends a variety of different masks. If boredom is your main concern, Hernández suggests the Environmental Revitalization Mask, which is designed to correct sun damage and renew skin. If you are looking to improve the moisture and plumpness of your skin, the Ginseng 100% Pure Collagen Booster Mask will intensely hydrate the skin and increase hydration and firm the skin.
When masking, Hernández emphasizes that the product should only be applied to the face for 10 to 20 minutes. And, he points out that it is also important to attend to the eye area. Wearing eye masks like SkinMedica Instant Bright Eye Masks will help brighten, firm and hydrate your eyes under the skin while creating a fresher, revitalized complexion.
Step 3: restore and hydrate
For what Hernández calls the "most luxurious part,quot; of the facial, step 3 is to restore and hydrate the face, neck and chest area with facial oil to ensure your skin is balanced and nourished.
A tool that improves the effectiveness of this step is a gua sha, which gently presses facial oil into the skin while firming, sculpting, and removing puffiness. "Always sculpt with upward movements," he encourages, noting that this technique should be done for 3 to 5 minutes. "This will stimulate blood circulation, while providing powerful antioxidants, essential vitamins and minerals, and extreme hydration. Take this time to appreciate its beauty and truly embrace self-care."
As for her favorite facial oils, Hernández says Vintner & # 39; s Daughter Active Botanical Serum is a luxury option that promotes youthful-looking skin with its nutrient-rich formula. For those with sensitive or acne-prone skin, she recommends adding Herbivore Botanicals Lapis Balancing Facial Oil to your skincare routine for its oil balancing and redness reduction benefits.
DIY: Combine avocado oil, a little orange slice and a drop of lavender oil to increase the hydration of your skin and give it a healthy dose of nutrients.
