Gwyneth Paltrow Facialist Shares 3 Easy Steps For A Day At Home Spa

Your skin can always benefit from a little self-care, and one of the best ways to rejuvenate your skin is to get a facial. Fortunately, celebrity facialist Vanessa Hernández He says a spa-quality facial can be achieved at home, of course, with the right tools.

According to the founder of VH Skincare, who has helped stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, Valletta Amber and more prepare their red carpet for the skin, recreating your facial is the key to creating the perfect day spa at home. And, it only takes three easy steps: exfoliate, infuse, and restore.

Step 1: exfoliate

"First of all, it is very important to exfoliate your face," he tells E! Exclusive news. "Exfoliation not only reveals an impressive canvas by making your skin look smoother, more polished and youthful, it also makes it easier and more effective for product penetration."