Grocery stores are implementing new rules to enforce social distancing – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Walmart and Kroger are among the stores that test one-way aisles in the middle of the outbreak.

Kroger is also introducing a new capacity limit for the store. Only one customer is allowed per 120 square feet.

The company's standard capacity was originally one person for every 60 square feet.

Stores have been targeting older people only and putting tape on the floor to measure social distance.

