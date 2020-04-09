Grey's Anatomy Finale saves Richard, but there are still problems

If we didn't know better, we would have thought that was the season that ended Grey's Anatomy I originally planned it.

Season 16 was interrupted by four episodes due to the coronavirus pandemic, but what became the finale aired tonight and gave us a little time to reflect until the next season begins (whenever it is).

First of all, Richard is saved. After all, he wasn't developing Alzheimer's, and it was DeLuca who made the correct diagnosis of cobalt poisoning, thanks to a cobalt hip replacement that Richard had received three years ago. Link was removed from Amelia's job to get the rotten hip out, leaving Bailey to support Amelia during childbirth.

Richard did well, but his illness did not solve his problems with Catherine. He didn't care that she was there for him while he was sick. He is still mad at her, and she still hasn't apologized (when he wasn't hallucinating).