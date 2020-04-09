Grey's Anatomy Finale saves Richard, but there are still problems

If we didn't know better, we would have thought that was the season that ended Grey's Anatomy I originally planned it.
Season 16 was interrupted by four episodes due to the coronavirus pandemic, but what became the finale aired tonight and gave us a little time to reflect until the next season begins (whenever it is).
First of all, Richard is saved. After all, he wasn't developing Alzheimer's, and it was DeLuca who made the correct diagnosis of cobalt poisoning, thanks to a cobalt hip replacement that Richard had received three years ago. Link was removed from Amelia's job to get the rotten hip out, leaving Bailey to support Amelia during childbirth.
Richard did well, but his illness did not solve his problems with Catherine. He didn't care that she was there for him while he was sick. He is still mad at her, and she still hasn't apologized (when he wasn't hallucinating).
Elsewhere, Teddy was determined to marry Owen that night, despite Tom's determination to convince her not to. He easily convinced her (mostly just kisses) to sleep with him one last time, but of course Teddy's phone called Owen during sex and left him a rather annoying voice message.
When Owen, during surgery, heard he had a voice message from Teddy, he told Schmitt to put it on the speaker, and oohhhh it was a bad idea.
Then he went to listen to everything for himself and heard that the end of the message included a conversation between Teddy and Tom about how he was going to marry Owen, and this was goodbye.
Later, Teddy came out of his room in his wedding dress, only to find Owen's mother taking off all the decorations because Owen "underwent surgery."
And in MerLuca's land, after Richard's successful surgery (which DeLuca was only allowed to look at), Mer found him sitting on the ground crying. He admitted that something is wrong with him, and she took him to her home, just after declining an invitation from Hayes.
Despite how cute and Irish Hayes is and how clearly DeLuca isn't doing well, we still can't let go of Meredith and DeLuca together, so it's a good sign to see them spend all this time together as she helps him realize. Could we also suggest that Hayes and Jo try things out? She deserves someone sexy with an accent after all she's been through this season.
Anyway, this is going to be a long month without this show, but at least we have Station 19! Tonight, Station 19 she killed Andi's father (through an epic sacrifice), after previously killing her best friend this season, which is a lot of fun for her. We are not concerned with your mental state at all, are we? And we're not concerned with our own state of mind either as we're sitting here talking to ourselves through this summary, right? Not! Everything is fine.
Grey's Anatomy is broadcast on ABC.
