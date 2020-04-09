Governor DeSantis set aside $ 50 million in small business emergency aid loans – Up News Info Tampa

Tampa Bay, FL – Small business owners in the Tampa Bay area are finding relief on small bridge loans as part of the federally approved COVID-19 stimulus package.

Many small businesses have been severely affected by local and state home security orders. Some companies have been forced to close their doors forever. It is a relief that small business owners and contractors in the state of Florida can apply immediately.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has set aside $ 50 million to help aid due to COVID-19 with small businesses and contractors. The typical payment is approximately $ 50,000 per loan, but that limit can be increased in specific situations. The state has already received more than 30,000 applications.