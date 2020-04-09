Google prohibits employees from using Zoom on work laptops – BGR

Zoom has become one of the most popular video conferencing services in the world, as the coronavirus pandemic forces us to find new ways to communicate with each other.

Zoom is also plagued with security and privacy vulnerabilities, which is why Google has decided to ban its employees from using the software on their work computers.

One of the most interesting stories to emerge from the new coronavirus outbreak has been Zoom's rise. Once a niche, video conferencing software has suddenly become the ideal solution for millions of people around the world who want to keep in touch with their friends, family, and even their coworkers. Free users were even willing to endure the 40-minute time limit, but as the researchers delved into the software, it became increasingly clear that the Zoom video call service was a breeding ground for privacy issues and concerns. of security.

First came "zoombombing," which is when uninvited guests broke into their meeting without warning. That was just the tip of the iceberg, as we later found out that email addresses and profile photos were leaking, the service's encryption was poor, and thousands of private Zoom videos could be found online.

With all of that in mind, you probably won't be surprised to know that Google doesn't want its employees to use Zoom on company devices. According to BuzzFeed NewsGoogle employees with the Zoom app installed on their work laptop received an email last week informing them that Zoom would no longer be accessible on those devices due to "security vulnerabilities,quot; that the software could present to the company.

"We have long had a policy of not allowing employees to use unapproved applications for work that are outside of our corporate network," said José Castaneda, a Google spokesperson. BuzzFeed News. “Recently, our security team informed employees using the Zoom Desktop Client that it will no longer run on corporate computers as it does not meet our security standards for the applications used by our employees. Employees who have been using Zoom to keep in touch with family and friends can continue to do so through a web browser or mobile device. "

Zoom had been the video conferencing service of choice for many offices long before the viral pandemic, but the speed with which use of the service exploded in the past two months cannot be overstated. Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan revealed in a blog post last week that the highest number of daily active users the service had seen until 2019 was 10 million. In March 2020, Zoom reached 200 million active users in a single day. You can probably see why Yuan was included in the world's 34th annual billionaire list in Forbes this year, and it appeared in her own cover story.

In that same blog post, Yuan also said Zoom is taking steps to address the long list of problems that have been uncovered by investigators and reporters in recent weeks. Some of those solutions have already been implemented, but Zoom has a long way to go if it hopes to regain the trust of all who have been reading these troubling reports.

Image Source: Olly Curtis / Future / Shutterstock