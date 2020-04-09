Google is changing the name of Hangouts Chat to just Google Chat

Google has officially removed the Hangouts brand from its G Suite business offering by renaming Hangouts Chat as Google Chat, the company confirmed to The edge Thursday. The rebranding follows a similar name change, confirmed yesterday, from the Hangouts Meet video conferencing companion app to Google Meet.

This latest change was first hinted at in an updated G Suite support document that lists the name of Google Chat alongside Google Meet. Of course, this version of Chat should not be confused with the other Chat version, the name Google inexplicably gave to its relatively new RCS-based Android messaging protocol.

As for the Hangouts brand, it will continue to live as the name of the consumer chat app that Google launched from its closing social network Google+ in 2013 as a spiritual successor to Gchat. "There will be no change to the (classic) consumer version of Hangouts," says a Google spokesperson. The Verge

It has been a long and winding road for Hangouts in the last almost seven years or so. The product never reached the same level of cultural prestige as Gchat. Google's often messy and disoriented messaging strategy also meant that Hangouts was always competing with almost half a dozen other video and chat messaging apps that Google insisted on launching through the years.

For now, Hangouts for G Suite, this is the workplace version of the chat app only, it will continue to exist after Google postponed its suspension in August last year. In its place is now Google Chat, once Hangouts Chat, which is more of a competitor to Slack for more robust workplace messaging and productivity than an individual direct messaging app like the Gchat of yesteryear. And for everyone else, your Gmail web account and your iOS or Android device can still access the original consumer version of Hangouts for the foreseeable future.