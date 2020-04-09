Google Hangouts Meet is now just Google Meet

Remote, assembled workers, streamers and hangers, take note: Google Hangouts Meet is no longer called Hangouts Meet; It is now called Google Meet.

The rebranding was evident yesterday in a Google Cloud blog post written by two of Google's product management directors, Karthik Lakshminarayanan and Smita Hashim. The blog post lists a number of privacy measures Google Meet employs to prevent hijacking of remote meetings, and also refers to the service as Google Meet. Android Police He discovered that several support pages had also been updated with the new title.

The rebranding appears to be a work in progress

In an email to The edge, Google confirmed that it has officially changed the name of the service. Google also confirmed that Meet is an independent part of G Suite, the business services portfolio that also includes brands like Gmail, Docs, Sheets and Drive. Hangouts Chat, the Hangouts-branded text messaging arm, is also part of the suite.

The rebranding still appears to be a work in progress. At the time of this writing, the service is still called Hangouts Meet by Google in the iOS app store, and its G Suite home page also retains the previous name. And although the G Suite website lists "Meet,quot; as a service included at the top of the page, "Hangouts Meet,quot; is still mentioned in a list below.

The rebranding comes at a time when Google Meet has seen explosive growth as the COVID-19 pandemic forces workplaces to move their meetings online. Google Meet usage is currently 25 times higher than in January, Google revealed late last month, and the service is gaining more than 2 million new users per day.