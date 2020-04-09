Gloucestershire will break even though there will be no more cricket in 2020, but will suspend players and staff | Cricket News

The club also agreed with Indian hitter Cheteshwar Pujara to end their overseas deal.





Gloucestershire has asked players to be suspended and to accept salary cuts in line with club staff.

Gloucestershire says they are poised to break even this year, even if the county's entire season is wiped out, despite the heavy financial cost of the coronavirus.

The club confirmed Thursday that they will stop playing and support the staff, part of a broader cost savings that covers April and May, and that they will also reach an agreement with Indian hitter Cheteshwar Pujara to end their deal in abroad.

No cricket will be played across the country until at least May 28, but further delays are expected and Gloucestershire decided to affirm its strong position, backed by a £ 40 million funding package from the England and Wales Cricket Board.

"The club is coming from the back of an excellent financial year and is well placed to handle the challenges of this period," said a joint statement by President John Hollingdale and Chief Executive Will Brown.

"As a result of all the (savings) measures, our financial projections show that, even in the worst case without cricket throughout this season, the club should be able to reach this year and be ready to face the future in the future. future – a strong financial position when this crisis is over. "

Sussex and Northamptonshire also joined the growing list of counties for players without permission, following a collective agreement negotiated by the Professional Cricket Players Association this week.

Sussex is in talks with Australia's chief Travis, who had lined up as his professional overseas, but there was also a cautiously optimistic note from CEO Rob Andrew.

He believes that the more modest salaries involved in cricket could help the game bounce back faster than soccer or rugby union, a sport in which he served as a player, coach and manager.

"We have asked players to be suspended and to cut salary cuts in line with the rest of our staff, along with the PCA recommendations that came out yesterday," said Andrew.

"The overriding message is one of gratitude for the support the staff, playing and not playing, have shown in Sussex, as they have throughout the game, uniting and acknowledging the seriousness of the situation and cricket. That."

He added: "Yes, cricket has some challenges, but it could be argued that it has less than perhaps the football or rugby union.

"In those sports, the cost bases are based on television money and are based primarily on the salaries of the players.

"I cannot comment on the financial situation of each county, but I do know that there is absolute will in all 18 counties and the ECB, which have reacted very quickly in this situation."

"Governing bodies often get a lot of attention, and I have personal experience of that in another sport, but the reaction in cricket has been fantastic."

"From what I have seen, the ECB's reaction will give cricket the best chance of survival, even in the worst case."

Lancashire and Surrey have made it clear that they do not intend to suspend cricket staff today, although more counties appear to be ready to take the option under government terms.