George and Amal Clooney donate $ 1 million in coronavirus relief fund

The world has continued its fight against COVID-19 as the virus has made its way worldwide. Everyone has been doing their part in the fight against the coronavirus, including celebrities, many of whom have donated large sums of money to various aid funds.

George and Amal Clooney joined the list of celebrities who approached with monetary support, a Deadline report revealed. The store claims that Clooneys donated about $ 1 million directly to six different areas of the community.

As for the details, George and Amal donated a quarter of a million dollars to Motion Picture and Television Home, the SAG-AFTRA fund, in addition to the Los Angeles mayor's coronavirus relief fund. The Los Angeles Mayor's relief fund was revealed in early March.

Another $ 300,000 was provided to several different charities, including the NHS, the Lombardy Region of Italy, and the Lebanon Food Bank. According to Deadline, the Motion Picture and Television Fund offers monetary assistance for various coronavirus-related causes, including health insurance, essentials, food, rent, and mental health therapy.

As noted earlier, George and Amal Clooney are not the only celebrities who donate food and resources to charities and medical workers. Earlier this year, Cardi B, who was one of the first celebrities to publicly voice her concerns about the virus before coming to the United States, announced that she was donating 20,000 vegan meal replacement drinks to healthcare workers in New York City.

Coincidentally, Cardi was allegedly one of the artists who questioned the authenticity of the virus and the celebrities who claimed to have contracted it.

Additionally, Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus, who have been dating since the singer's split with Liam Hemsworth, announced that they would be delivering around 120 tacos to a local hospital to help healthcare workers who have been working on the front line to help to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The coronavirus has affected people around the world and from different socioeconomic states, including artists. Some of the biggest names in contracting the virus include Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks, Rachel Matthews, and Idris Elba.



