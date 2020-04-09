Gaming Net VENN will launch in July from Playa Vista, Kroenke Sports Backs – Deadline

VENN, a gamer lifestyle channel, will launch in July with 30 hours of original programming, its founders said. That's several months ahead of schedule to help connect fans at a time when the popularity of video games and television viewing is increasing.

Ariel Horn and Ben Kusin said VENN will step up remotely and carefully step out of their new studio and sound stage in Playa Vista. The glass-fronted New York excavations at 3 World Trade Center are ready but will not open until the security situation improves at the nation's COVID-19 epicenter. The content is evolving, but will include a daily study show featuring gaming / esports celebrity interviews and an evening talk show.

The couple is royalty from the game. Horn is an electronic sports pioneer and producer who, after a decade on NBC Sports, took over the production of BlizzCon for Blizzard Entertainment and later, with Riot Games, made League of Legends a world power, leading niche e-sports to crowded stadiums and global spectators. Kusin is an entrepreneur who founded a handful of companies and led new media and strategic alliances for Vivendi Universal Games. His father Gary Kusin founded the company later called Gamestop in 1984.

VENN stands for Videogame Entertainment and News Network. The duo, who is also a co-CEO, announced it in September 2019 with $ 17 million in seed funding from investors, including Marc Merrill, co-founder of Riot Games, Mike Morhaime, co-founder of Blizzard Entertainment, Kevin Lin, co-Founder of Twitch, YuChiang Cheng, co-founder of World Golf Tour and president of Topgolf Media and others. Horn and Kusin said they have raised additional funds since then and also brought in the Kroenke Sports.

They have hired a CTO, Scott Gillies, formerly CTO for Vice and Red Bull Media. Aaron Godfred, formerly of Fullscreen and Omaze, will headline the programming. VENN brought in former VMA chief Jeff Jacobs. Kusin sees VENN expanding to about 65 employees.

Julio will be beta testing and the talent is being wooed and signed at a rapid pace. The couple, who are also co-CEOs, said VENN has dozens of shows in development: reality, news, competition, e-sports, live studio shows, music, an evening talk show for Generation Z. Given the limitations imposed Because of the coronavirus, VENN will focus first on formats that lean towards talent and that already have installation bases established on digital platforms and work to add production value.

The goal: to elevate the format of home transmitters like Ninja, a professional Battle Royale player, into a linear channel that they hope will be widely distributed. They have no problem running cross promotions with Twitch, Mixer, and YouTube, but they believe the linear option will offer a better and broader opportunity for brands to reach players. They are talking about agreements with virtual and traditional distributors. "We have been negotiating and we are at the finish line in quite a few," Kusin said. It helps that they are not charging transportation fees.