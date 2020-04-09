From prominent Turkish philanthropist to political prisoner

ISTANBUL – During a tumultuous day in court in February, Turkish businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala was unexpectedly acquitted of trying to overthrow the government and then arrested again before he could be released.

He described it as the best day of his life.

"We were acquitted," he told his lawyers, referring to the other eight courts with him. It doesn't matter that the two years he had already spent in solitary confinement had been extended indefinitely, this time on misleading charges of supporting a 2016 coup d'etat. He was happy that in at least one case, he and 15 others had had the opportunity. to demonstrate that the original charges against him were without foundation.

"Nothing can affect that composure and attitude," said Murat Celikkan, a campaign journalist and longtime friend and colleague, of Kavala. "He would be furious, but in all proceedings he never raised his voice."

Kavala has become Turkey's most prominent political prisoner, and as he himself regretfully acknowledged after his arrest, his case is an excellent example of the state of injustice in Turkey today under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.