From prominent Turkish philanthropist to political prisoner

ISTANBUL – During a tumultuous day in court in February, Turkish businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala was unexpectedly acquitted of trying to overthrow the government and then arrested again before he could be released.
He described it as the best day of his life.
"We were acquitted," he told his lawyers, referring to the other eight courts with him. It doesn't matter that the two years he had already spent in solitary confinement had been extended indefinitely, this time on misleading charges of supporting a 2016 coup d'etat. He was happy that in at least one case, he and 15 others had had the opportunity. to demonstrate that the original charges against him were without foundation.
"Nothing can affect that composure and attitude," said Murat Celikkan, a campaign journalist and longtime friend and colleague, of Kavala. "He would be furious, but in all proceedings he never raised his voice."
Kavala has become Turkey's most prominent political prisoner, and as he himself regretfully acknowledged after his arrest, his case is an excellent example of the state of injustice in Turkey today under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
His case is just one of Half a million prosecutions are ongoing amid a government offensive since a 2016 coup attempt, but it is one of the most confusing.
Best known for his good deeds, he has been accused of espionage, links to terrorist groups, and attempting to overthrow the government. Even seasoned lawyers, accustomed to decades of political trials in Turkey, have described the various charges against him as "ridiculous,quot;.
Kavala, 63, grew up and lives in Istanbul. It comes from a family of tobacco merchants who moved from the city of Kavala in northern Greece to Istanbul in the 1920s as part of the population exchange between the two countries after the fall of the Ottoman Empire.
He studied administration at the Middle East Technical University in Istanbul and economics at the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom. He then studied for his doctorate at The New School for Social Research in New York, but interrupted his studies when his father died in 1982.
At age 26, he returned to Istanbul and took over the Kavala group of companies. In 1988 she married Ayse Bugra, a social scientist.
He soon began to diversify the family business, following his own interests. He co-founded the Iletisim Publishing Company, which became an important vehicle for democratic ideas at a time, after the 1980 military coup, when there was a shortage of democratic institutions.
He became increasingly interested in environmental issues and civic rights. He abandoned the development of a hotel in southern Turkey after watching the movie "Turtle Diary,quot; and learning that the beach was an important turtle nesting site.
"He did it very easily," Ms. Bugra related in a recent interview. "There was no question." He co-founded an environmental organization, TEMA, among others.
The most troublesome problem in Turkey since the late 1980s was the conflict in southeastern Turkey between the Turkish army and Kurdish separatists, which degenerated into a brutal ethnic conflict against the Kurdish population. When the armed conflict ended a decade later, Kavala began work that has become her enduring legacy.
"We started talking about the healing powers of art and culture," Bugra said, "and he started thinking about taking culture to different parts of Turkey." That idea became the foundation of Anadolu Kultur, an organization that supports artistic and cultural collaboration, and holds exhibitions and shows across the country.
He supported an art space in Diyarbakir, the largest Kurdish city in the southeast; cultural memory projects for Yazidis, Kurds, Armenians and other minorities; and a program to encourage a normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia.
In between there was a 1999 earthquake that killed 17,000 people and had a stimulating effect on Turkish society, and humanitarian and civic organizations took off.
"That was an important moment for the country as a whole," said Bugra. “That was the first time that we saw a mobilization of civil society. It was spontaneous. "Mr. Kavala started building temporary housing.
He became one of the country's leading philanthropists, known to embassies and international donors, and a strong advocate for civic and human rights groups.
Among the many organizations he helped found was the Open Society Foundation in Turkey, the organization created by Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros to support democracy and transparency around the world.
The nonprofit sector flourished during Mr Erdogan's first decade in power since 2002, as Turkey sought peace with the Kurds and instituted reforms to promote their accession to the European Union.
The arrival of more than three million refugees who have fled the war in Syria since 2011 was another milestone in her husband's life, Bugra said. He was visiting the southern city of Gaziantep, working on a project for Syrian refugees in October 2017, when he was arrested. Police boarded their plane in Istanbul and took it before passengers could disembark.
What has most taxed Mr. Kavala and his friends in the 29 months since his imprisonment is the question of why he has been so harshly singled out.
The answer may be simple: everything he stands for.
It represents the secular elite of the left, which in Turkey's polarized society is the opposite of the president and his supporters. They are from conservative and Islamist religious circles that have long been marginalized from power.
"Osman represents another culture," said Asena Gunal, who heads her flagship organization, Anadolu Kultur. “Someone open, educated, who speaks English, can speak with foreigners active in society; something they see as dangerous. "
While he was detained for 16 months without knowing the charges against him, the pro-government media and even Mr. Erdogan himself accused him of dire connections, including being part of a Jewish conspiracy led by Mr. Soros.
Some analysts say his work with Armenians and Kurds is hated by elements in Turkey's security establishment. Others have described him as a victim of an internal power struggle in Mr. Erdogan's cabinet.
"It is really difficult to see people talking about him who don't know him," Gunal said. "He is a good person trying to be nice to people."
The accusation, when it was finally revealed, accused him of trying to overthrow the government by funding and organizing protests that started as an occupation movement of Gezi Park in Istanbul's Taksim Square to prevent the construction of a shopping center.
Erdogan, who has become increasingly authoritarian, insists that the 2013 protests were not a spontaneous social movement, as was widely seen at the time, but an attempt to oust him from power.
"This is not an innocent uprising," he told his parliamentary group the day after Kavala's arrest. "Behind the curtain are those Soros-like guys who intrude in some countries."
He added that he had thwarted a "move,quot; to free Mr. Kavala.
In interpreting the President's comment, Mr. Celikkan said that it did not bode well for Mr. Kavala. "Unless the president leaves office, dies, or changes his mind, he will remain in prison forever."
Kavala views her case as politically driven; in other words, Erdogan's desire to stay in power.
In responses to questions sent to jail through his lawyers, he said that judges and prosecutors were acting in accordance with the political speech. "As a result of this, legal norms are being eroded and many people are in prison unfairly," he wrote.
"As I am the lead actor in the prose fiction and also the only defendant arrested in the case, I think my situation is seen as a striking example of punishment for political reasons."
The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg determined in December that the Turkish courts had detained him without reasonable cause.
"His arrest was intended to punish him as a critic of the government," the court concluded in a statement, "to silence him as an NGO activist and human rights defender, to dissuade others from participating in such activities and to paralyze him." civil society in the country. "