Frankie Dettori remembers the year of the Golden Horn | Racing News

The glorious Golden Horn campaign of 2015 is something that will last a long time in Frankie Dettori's memory.

The son of Cape Cross, trained by John Gosden and owned by Anthony Oppenheimer, was practically unstoppable, and first notified his credentials at the Dante in York before reaching glory at Epsom in the Derby.

Dettori, who had first teamed up with Golden Horn at the Feilden Stakes in Newmarket, chose to team up with her stablemate Jack Hobbs at the Knavesmire, but could only see how William Buick and Golden Horn were passing.

However, he was back in the saddle for the blue ribbon and defeat never seemed likely that first Saturday in June.

He told Racing TV: "I started working for John again in March and the first horse he put me on was Golden Horn. The rest is history really. The Feilden is a great race, it gives you an idea if they are going to be a horse. guineas or a derby horse.

"He was doing his best job in the end, so John trained him for the Derby, but oddly at the time he would probably prefer Jack Hobbs over Golden Horn."

"I rode it on the Dante, but when William passed me as if he was still, I realized 'I want to ride that one in the Derby!' That's what the tests are for and it was very obvious that Golden Horn had a different team.

"I was actually worried about Jack Hobbs (in the Derby). I managed to use him as a benchmark and when we passed the two of them and William went a couple of meters I thought he had to climb a mountain, but once he found his way Superior, it was all over in half furlong.

"I have repeated it many times, but in my 33 years of driving it is the most emotional sensation I have had in a particular race, to the point where I discovered that my body was like jelly, as if someone had sapped the energy of me It was really special.

"It meant a lot, my kids were old enough to appreciate it and two years before that I didn't think I'd have another chance to ride such a great horse, so it was very emotional."

Another top-notch exhibition followed at the Eclipse in Sandown.

"I felt like he was more of a mile and a quarter horse than a mile and a half, he was blessed with a lot of speed. I had to run, which was not ideal, but I knew he had a lot of gears to prove that.

"At that time of year, three-year-olds weigh so much and I thought if I could get it out it would be a very difficult horse to beat."

After Sandown, King George was on the agenda, but the rain-softened terrain excluded him from Ascot and instead reappeared at Juddmonte International in York in August, suffering a surprising defeat to the Arab Queen.

Normal duty was resumed at the Irish Champion Stakes in Leopardstown, beating the first-class filly found, and then rose to supreme glory at the Prix de l & # 39; Arc de Triomphe, where she was given a classic ride from Dettori to overcome a broad drawing

Dettori, who is helping to raise funds for the NHS this week through Equestrian Relief, said: "I thought if we could keep him covered outside for three stadiums, up to the top of the hill, he could go in and he wouldn't be running too much. with me, what could I do.

"John and I talked about it and walked the track. Either you look great or very silly, so we rolled the dice and I came out smelling like roses. In any great race it's probably the best ride I've ever given a horse.

"But it's okay for me to guide Golden Horn: If he didn't have the legs to win it, it wouldn't have been good for anyone, he was a great horse."

His career ended in defeat, with Found earning his revenge on the Breeders' Cup Turf, but that could hardly take its toll on his accomplishments.

Dettori said: "It rained for three weeks at Keenleand and it was basically like a plowed field. He handled a bit of a cut on the ground, but that was really laborious and his legs were spinning."

"Found got the subsidies as a filly and probably handled the terrain better than we did, but he lost nothing in defeat. I have to put him there as one of the best horses I've ever ridden."