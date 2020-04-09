Former Texas Ranger Josh Hamilton charged with injury to accused boy – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Former Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton has been charged on Monday, April 7, with one count of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury, which is a third-degree felony.

The accusation comes from an incident last September that involved Hamilton and his daughter. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, one of Hamilton's daughters said in late September that they started fighting after she said something that bothered him. Hamilton allegedly responded first by throwing her a bottle of water and hitting her in the chest. Cursing and yelling at him, he allegedly pulled a chair out from under where his feet rested. The girl fell, landing on her hip, which she said caused a bruise. Hamilton picked her up, threw her over his shoulder, and carried her to his room. The affidavit said he was yelling "I'm sorry," but he continued to his room. Once there, he allegedly threw her onto the bed, holding her face down on the bed. According to his daughter, he began to hit her legs with his open hand and a closed fist.

She then says, in the affidavit, that Hamilton grabbed her by the sweatshirt, causing her to tear, he pushed her onto the bed and hit her with his open hand on her back and legs, leaving multiple scratches on her back that she said she they were from his nails.

According to the affidavit, Hamilton finished hitting her and said, "I hope you go in front of the fucking judge and tell him I'm a terrible father, so I don't have to see you anymore and you don't. I have to come to my house sometime again ".

Hamilton turned himself in to Keller police on October 30 and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Hamilton was inducted into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame last August. He spent five memorable seasons with the Rangers. During his time with the team from 2008 to 2012, he helped lead the Rangers to two World Series appearances and won the AL MVP in 2010. He was also selected for the MLB All-Star games in those five seasons. "I thank my daughters, I love them and I am proud of all of you," he said at the time.

“The Texas Rangers take the issue of family violence very seriously. We are aware of the situation of Josh Hamilton. Since this is an ongoing legal matter, we have no further comment, "the club wrote in a statement.

Hamilton's attorney said in a statement: "Mr. Hamilton is innocent of the charge against him and hopes to clear his name in court."