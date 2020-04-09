Former Miami tight end Brian Polendey to transfer to Colorado – Up News Info

Brian Polendey of the Miami Hurricanes runs with the ball against the Savannah State Tigers on September 8, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Miami defeated Savannah State 77-0.

Two former Miami hurricanes have now expressed their intention to join the Colorado state soccer team in the past month.

After leaving The U and entering the transfer portal on January 17, tight end Brian Polendey announced that he would become Ram on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot, 6-pound, 240-pound blocking specialist arrives at Fort Collins with teammate Scott Patchan, a defensive lineman who decided to transfer to CSU on March 9.

Polendey spent three seasons as a hurricane and will be eligible to immediately compete with two remaining seasons.

As a red-shirt sophomore, the portly tight end played in five regular-season games in 2019 before making his first career start against Louisiana Tech in the Walk-On Independence Bowl.

Before the recent season, Polendey saw the field in eight combined contests about his career in Miami, as he ultimately suffered an injury that ended the season in 2018. In total, Polendey dragged in a 14-yard reception during his stay with the Hurricanes .

