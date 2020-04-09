Former Bills president Karlos Williams says "Doug Whaley can die in a hole and drink bleach,quot;

Former Bills running back Karlos Williams is seeking a return to soccer, but not before discussing what happened with his absence from the sport.

The former rookie sensation recently opened up in an interview with The Athletic, and had a lot to say about his time in Buffalo. I especially wanted to take the time to talk about former Bills general manager Doug Whaley.

"Do you know what's funny?" Williams told The Athletic. "When I was in Buffalo, I knew something was wrong when they recruited Jonathan Williams. I knew something was going on. You guys had alternative plans. Did you bring Reggie Bush to camp and let him practice? Reggie Bush negatively rushed yards for the season. And you free me?

"Doug Whaley can eat and … Doug Whaley can die in a hole and drink bleach. I'm serious. The reason I didn't play in the XFL is because Doug Whaley's name was on it. I'm serious " "

Williams had a promising rookie season with the Bills in 2015 after being selected in the fifth round for the state of Florida. He finished the season with 93 carries for 517 yards (an astonishing 5.6 yards per carry) and scored a total of nine touchdowns. But he never had another regular season after that 2015 campaign.

Buffalo cut Williams in 2016 in part for coming out of shape. He was also suspended for a violation of the substance abuse policy, which eventually led to a one-year suspension in 2017.

"I've always said this is a performance-based business. Karlos Williams' pitch was strictly performance-based. He got behind the eight-ball and never hit it. And there were other guys on the list who were ahead of him. Whaley said at the time. "In light of that, we thought, 'Why hang on to him? Why don't we give him a chance to find another job in the league?' We weren't going to hang on to him until the end, knowing I wasn't going to be part of the team. "

Williams then signed with the Steelers before being released just a few months later without having played a down for the team. Since then he has stayed out of football, but is currently trying to make a comeback at age 26. In November Williams signed a futures contract for the 2020 CFL season.

While Williams seems embittered by Whaley and the Bills, he also acknowledged his own shortcomings in his departure from the NFL. He skipped the Bills' offseason voluntary conditioning program and admits he showed up for training camp "overweight." He said he didn't take the offseason seriously the way it should have.

But he seems determined to return now. He called several teams and their current running back situations, including the Bucs, Dolphins and Rams. Williams also called Melvin Gordon, saying he didn't deserve the money he got from the Broncos.

"I am very surprised that Melvin Gordon has gotten a new contract in Denver," Williams told The Athletic. "Please explain to me what Melvin Gordon has done in his time in the league. Are you a running champion? No. Are you a touchdown champion? No. Do you have more receiving yards and caught off the field than everyone? No. What have you done

"And then you tried the Chargers like, 'Oh, I'm going to put up with it.' You're not done s—! What have you done to deserve this money?

The CFL season was originally scheduled to start on June 11, 2020 and end on October 31, 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) is likely to affect those dates. If the CFL can't play, but the NFL can start, it will be interesting to see if an NFL franchise will take a chance on Williams.