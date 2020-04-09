Forbes estimates the Yankees are worth $ 5 billion – Up News Info Detroit

NEW YORK (AP) – Forbes estimates the New York Yankees are baseball's most valuable franchise at $ 5 billion, 9% more than last year and 47% more than the Los Angeles Dodgers No. 2 at $ 3.4 billion.

The Yankees are second among all sports in Forbes' evaluations of the Dallas Cowboys, listed at $ 5.5 billion in the latest NFL rankings.

The Yankees' YES network broadcasts the Forbes television show "SportsMoney."

The Boston Red Sox are third with $ 3.3 billion, Forbes said Thursday, followed by the Chicago Cubs ($ 3.2 billion), San Francisco ($ 3.1 billion), the New York Mets ($ 2.4 billion). ), San Luis ($ 2.2 billion) and Filadelfia ($ 2 billion).

Miami was last at $ 980 million, a drop of $ 20 million. Also close to the fund were Kansas City ($ 1.025 billion), Tampa Bay ($ 1.05 billion), Cincinnati ($ 1.075 billion) and Oakland ($ 1.1 billion).

Forbes estimates that the average value of the MLB team increased 4% from last year to $ 1.85 billion, the lowest annual appreciation since a 2% increase in 2010.