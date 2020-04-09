Forbes estimates the Yankees are worth $ 5 billion – Up News Info Detroit

Home Local News Forbes estimates the Yankees are worth $ 5 billion – Up News...

NEW YORK (AP) – Forbes estimates the New York Yankees are baseball's most valuable franchise at $ 5 billion, 9% more than last year and 47% more than the Los Angeles Dodgers No. 2 at $ 3.4 billion.

TAMPA, FL – FEBRUARY 25: A New York Yankees cap and baseball are seen at Legends Field on February 25, 2005 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)

The Yankees are second among all sports in Forbes' evaluations of the Dallas Cowboys, listed at $ 5.5 billion in the latest NFL rankings.

The Yankees' YES network broadcasts the Forbes television show "SportsMoney."

The Boston Red Sox are third with $ 3.3 billion, Forbes said Thursday, followed by the Chicago Cubs ($ 3.2 billion), San Francisco ($ 3.1 billion), the New York Mets ($ 2.4 billion). ), San Luis ($ 2.2 billion) and Filadelfia ($ 2 billion).

TAMPA, FLORIDA – MARCH 18: A view of the New York Yankees spring training facility at George M. Steinbrenner Field that was closed due to the coronavirus outbreak on March 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. Major League Baseball canceled spring training games and delayed opening day due to COVID-19. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images)

Miami was last at $ 980 million, a drop of $ 20 million. Also close to the fund were Kansas City ($ 1.025 billion), Tampa Bay ($ 1.05 billion), Cincinnati ($ 1.075 billion) and Oakland ($ 1.1 billion).

Forbes estimates that the average value of the MLB team increased 4% from last year to $ 1.85 billion, the lowest annual appreciation since a 2% increase in 2010.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

