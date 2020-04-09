Flyers goalkeeper Carter Hart: "It sucks that we're not playing hockey right now,quot;

Just under a month ago, Carter Hart was scoring the goal for the NHL's best team and was preparing to make his first appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Now he is sitting at home like the rest of us.

The Philadelphia Flyers goalkeeper has returned to his hometown of Sherwood Park, Alb., Just outside Edmonton, since the NHL season was suspended on March 12. He has spent time trying to stay fit in case the 2019-20 season resumes.

"I really can't do much," he told reporters in a conference call Thursday. "I have a bike in the basement, some free weights, and all of my bags that I have to use. The strength coach is sending us all the programs to do. I have all of that to keep fit … There's no ice anywhere, so I can't really skate. We just have to keep our fitness levels off the ice. "

Like most players, Hart is desperate to play hockey again, but he understands the importance of current blocking measures.

"It sucks that we are not playing hockey right now," he said. "There are bigger things right now in the world. They're all in the same boat. We all have to try to do our part. I know everyone who works on the front line, all the medical workers, hospital workers, hospital workers, essential services, We are all doing great jobs for ourselves. We have to do our part here and stay inside. Just try to stay healthy and beat this, so that we can all resume our normal daily lives. "

Various plans have been rumored for the league to end the current season, including summer hockey, a 24-team playoff format and even neutral site games in North Dakota. Hart has no idea if any of them will end up being a reality, but he's trying to stay ready just in case.

"You hear a lot of rumors, but you cannot know what is true and what is not," he said. "I think when the time comes or the decision comes, we as professional athletes must make sure we find a way to be ready now. When that time comes, we are ready, regardless of format."

He said players will need at least a week or two once the blocking measures are lifted to prepare before the season resumes.

"I think they are all in the same boat in the sense that if we go back, we would probably need a week or two to get back together as a group, get back in sync," he said. "Get back on the ice and feel the puck, more or less in the form of hockey. Maybe a week or two. I don't think you want to rush right away. When you've had a long break like this, you don't know how long the uncertainty of What it will be like, it also carries the risk of injury when I come back. Whenever we come back, let's have adequate time to get back into hockey form so we can be ready to play. "

Above all, the sophomore goalkeeper is disappointed that the season has stopped with the Flyers playing so well. He was also eager to try NHL playoff hockey for the first time.

"We put ourselves in a good position there in the final stretch," he said. "It's definitely bullshit that we couldn't finish it. It's bullshit that we're not playing right now in the playoffs. Hopefully, we'll have that chance once everything is back to normal."