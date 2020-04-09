Floyd Mayweather's son Zion shades the NBA YoungBoy with a comment on & # 39; mental illness & # 39;

Instagram

This comes after the rapper was rumored to be manipulating Iyanna, who was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly stabbed one of his baby moms, LaPattra Lashai Jacobs.

Up News Info –

Iyanna Mayweatherrecent arrest for stabbing NBA YoungBoy & # 39; s (YoungBoy never broke again) His ex-girlfriend apparently put the rapper in a bad light for his family. Recently, Floyd Mayweather, Jr.son of Zion Mayweather He turned to his Instagram account to cast a shadow on YoungBoy and his fans.

By posting a photo of someone pouring alcohol on YoungBoy while opening his mouth, Zion left emojis crying and laughing, as well as clapping emojis. The post prompted one of his followers to ask, "Are you coming to this man @zion_mayweather?"

In response to the comment, Zion wrote, "It's called mental illness … all his fans have it." It seemed that Zion was referring to memes that have gone viral this week, showing how YB fans do the simplest tasks that look like Neanderthals.

However, Zion claimed that he had no bad blood with the rapper. He noted, "I have no bad feelings towards him … this picture is funny," to another fan who commented, "But you still don't have this energy when a bitch called your dad."

<br />

This comes after YoungBoy was rumored to be manipulating Iyanna. Gossip of the City got a video of YB's ex explaining what happened during their relationship, claiming that Iyanna is experiencing the same thing right now. In the video itself, the ex-girlfriend claimed that she often saw him with other girls on camera when she was with him. But when she confronted him about it, YB rejected it and said, "So you want to fight me or something … what do you want to do about it?"

Instead, YB instigated his then girlfriend to fight his side girl if she was so upset. The girl later claimed that he did nothing to stop them because "he thought the shit was funny." In another part of the video, the ex-girlfriend hinted that YB was manipulating her so that she did not go home and that she was being held against her will.

In addition to the video, Gossip of the City also claimed that YB had the girl in the video, Iyanna, and another girl in the same room and told them that he would marry Iyanna. However, none of these rumors has been confirmed so far.

Iyanna was arrested over the weekend after she allegedly stabbed one of her baby moms, LaPattra Lashai Jacobs, during a confrontation at her home in Houston, Texas. The victim suffered non-fatal injuries and underwent surgery. Meanwhile, Iyanna was released after posting a $ 30,000 bonus.