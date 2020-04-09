Five questions that will shape the expansion of eight College Football Playoff teams

A poll by Stadium shows that most FBS sports directors want at least an eight-team college football playoff after the 2025 season.

Eighty-eight percent of the ADs surveyed by Brett McMurphy are in favor of expanding the field from four teams to eight or more when the current deal expires. Of those ADs supporting expansion, 72 percent want to limit it to eight schools.

The debate about the size of the field has been common since the first PPC in 2014, but the perception now is that an eight-team Playoff is in the future of the sport. That runs counter to what College Football Playoff CEO Bill Hancock told Sporting News in January when he said, "You couldn't ask for more," referring to how the title game was established.

Athletic directors could lead that momentum for more, but logistical hurdles must be removed to reach an eight-team format. Otherwise, there will be calls for 12 or even 16 schools.

These are the most important questions about the Playoff expansion:

Would the Group of 5 receive an automatic offer?

This will be a point of discussion between the Power 5 and Group of 5 athletic directors. Most eight-team formats present each of the Power 5 champions with an overall offering for the top-ranked Group 5 team and two other general offers.

The highest score for a Group 5 team in the final Playoff standings is eighth, by UCF in 2018. The Knights claimed the national championship the year before after finishing the undefeated 2017 season undefeated.

Knowing that, some Power 5 athletic directors may not be in favor of letting a group-of-5 school that is not perceived to break the field. The top-ranked Group 5 team in 2019 was Memphis, at number 17.

Would the conference schedule change?

One of the existing discussion points between Power 5 conferences is that ACC and SEC play eight conference games, while Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 play nine. The previous two conferences have been represented in all the Playoffs, while Big Ten and Big 12 have been out of the Playoff twice in six years. The Pac-12 has been left out four times.

There should be some consistency in programming, especially when selecting teams in general. Consider the conference breakdown of the top eight teams in the final Playoffs standings each season since 2014 (48 schools total):

Conference Total Big ten fifteen SECOND eleven 12 big 8 ACC 6 6 Pac-12 5 5 Independent two AAC 1

Based on those numbers, the Big Ten and the SEC would be favored to snag most of those deals overall. The Pac-12 champion didn't finish in the top eight in 2018. And there's always the question about Notre Dame, who made the Playoffs in 2018 despite not playing in a conference. Would calls for the Irish to join a conference be even stronger?

The answer may depend on the following question.

How much weight do conference championships have?

The current plan calls for the winners of the Power 5 conference championship games to reach the four-team Playoffs. Should teams with four or five losses succeed if they manage to get a lot of trouble out of it?

An eight-team playoff could compel conferences to drop the division format and do what the Big 12 do: put the top two teams into the conference championship game. However, that's easier for the Big 12, considering its 10-team field: would that require a pod scheduling system for the 14-team SEC, ACC, and Big Ten conferences? What about the Pac-12, whose teams already play nine of the conference's 11 possible opponents in the regular season?

There is also the unlikely option of eliminating the championship games from the conference and simply placing the top eight teams of the regular season in the Playoffs. Given the lack of surprises and true games in recent seasons, that's not the worst idea.

However, if the conference championships continue, how would the overall selection process work? Next question.

How would teams in general be selected?

Would the Playoff committee still play a role in choosing teams to fill the field? Would a BCS-style computer come to life?

The problem with teams in general is that there will still be rejected teams that feel deserving. For example, Florida (10-2) finished ninth in last year's ranking: its only losses were at No. 1 LSU and No. 5 Georgia. Would the Gators have a better case than No. 8 Wisconsin (10-3), which lost to Illinois?

The new storyline in the age of eight teams would focus more on those last two places, kind of like the bubble clock for the NCAA Tournament.

How are the sites, the bowl structures made?

This is an important factor, given the 44 game schedule and New Year's Day 6 rotation. The latter determines when the PPC semifinals are played. The playoff expansion would affect Rose and Sugar bowling, which has not budged from its traditional January 1 dates.

Given declining attendance at bowling games in recent seasons, an eight-team playoff could take even more attention away from other bowling.

Would the Playoff committee explore the idea of ​​moving first-round games in an eight-team format to campus sites? The novelty of that would increase the popularity of the format. Imagine LSU at Ohio State, or Oklahoma at USC in the first round. However, the weather would be a factor that, in turn, could influence whether the start of the regular season increases at the beginning of the calendar.

The New Year's Day 6 bowls (Pink, Sugar, Peach, Party, Orange, and Cotton) would also want to protect their value as semi-final sites. Would other bowls want to join the rotation?

These are some of the questions that should be answered before the sport can move to an eight-team CFP model.