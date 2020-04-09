First photographic challenge: Celeb Parejas

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
1]

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber – 2011 vs. 2020

Richard Corkery / New York Daily News Archive / Getty Images, Agny, Gice / Wagner AZ – Vásquez / BACKGRID


two]

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend – 2007 vs. 2020

Ramey Photos / BACKGRID, Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images


3]

Beyoncé and Jay-Z – 2002 vs. 2020

4]

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello – 2015 vs. 2020

Rachel Murray / Getty Images, MiamiPIXX / BACKGRID


5]

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet – 2010 vs. 2020

Alexandra Wyman / WireImage, Amy Sussman / Getty Images


6]

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson – 1992 vs. 2020

Vince Bucci / Getty Images, Amy Sussman / Getty Images


7]

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West – 2007 vs. 2020

Chris Weeks / WireImage / Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images


8]

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt – 2009 vs. 2020

Jason Merritt / Getty Images, Jason Mendez / Getty Images


9]

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard – 2008 vs. 2020

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images, Valerie Macon / Getty Images


10]

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith – 1996 vs. 2020

Albert Ortega / Getty Images, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images


eleven]

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas – 2016 vs. 2020

Xpos / Xposure / AKM-GSI, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images


12]

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom – 2013 vs 2020

13]

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik – 2016 vs. 2020

Wagner AZ / T.JACKSON / BACKGRID, Juju, Roba / Jawad Elatab / BACKGRID


14]

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra – 2017 vs. 2020

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images, Amy Sussman / Getty Images


fifteen.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi – 2004 vs. 2020

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images


sixteen.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari – 2017 vs. 2019

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images, Afpa / Parisa / BACKGRID


17]

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn – 2018 vs. 2019

BACKGRID, Jackson Lee / GC Images / Getty Images


