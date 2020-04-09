Filmfare Recommends: Jaya Bachchan's Best Romantic Comedies

Jaya Bachchan, née Bhaduri, was just a teenager when she first appeared in Sathanajit Ray & # 39; s Mahanagar (1963) in a supporting role and captivated the world with her natural acting. It is a small wonder that he passed out from FTII with a gold medal. Her first outing as the main heroine, Guddi (1971) consolidated her credentials as an artist to be reckoned with. She was known for her girl-next-door image and showed the world that you don't need to be glamorous to become a star. On her birthday, we bring you the best romantic comedies starring Jaya Bachchan.

Guddi (1971)

Director: Hrishikesh Mukherjee

Cast: Dharmendra, Jaya Bhaduri, Utpal Dutt, Samit Bhanja

Guddi (Jaya) is a naughty schoolgirl who, however, is loved by everyone. All teens fall in love with popular stars and she develops the greatest crush on movie star Dharmendra, who plays herself in the movie. Her obsession with him takes over her life. You can't seem to tell the difference between your on-screen image and the person you are in real life. When his sister-in-law Navin's brother (Samit Bhanja) proposes to her, she tells him that she cannot marry him because she is in love with Dharmendra. In order for her to make sense, her relative Utpal Dutt contacts Dharmendra through a mutual acquaintance. The star quickly agrees to help and slowly begins to understand the illusion. She still respects Dharmendra, but she no longer loves him and eventually marries Navin. Hrishikesh Mukherjee wanted her would-be husband Amitabh Bachchan for the role of Samit Bhanja, but by then she was already a star and the role required an unknown face. He made a cameo in it, as did Rajesh Khanna and Shatrughan Sinha, and many more actors, who play themselves. Vasant Desai gave the music. Humko man ki shakti dena sung by Vaani Jayram and written by Gulzar has become a popular prayer in the school assembly across India.

Piya Ka Ghar (1972)

Director: Basu Chatterjee.

Cast: Jaya Bhaduri, Anil Dhawan, Paintal

The film was a remake of the hit movie Marathi Mumbaicha Jawai (1970). He talks about how congested houses in Mumbai cannot provide privacy for married couples and the lack of personal space sometimes causes tension between couples. Malti (Jaya) is a girl of good character who lives in a village. Her marriage is arranged with Ram (Anil Dhawan) through a matchmaker. The couple likes each other and everyone is happy. Initially, Malti is excited about the idea of ​​living in a big city with her husband. But his happiness is shattered when he actually comes to live there and discovers that he has to share space with his parents, two brothers, a sister-in-law, three uncles and two aunts who huddle in a small apartment. Accustomed to the open spaces of her town and her spacious houses, this is all a culture shock for her. The young couple has to sleep in the kitchen and cannot be intimate due to lack of privacy. He has had enough and feels that he cannot continue this type of existence. She wants to return to her father's house, but when she discovers that everyone is willing to move in to give them some privacy, she realizes that the love of loved ones is more important than the lack of space.

Jawani Diwani (1972)

Director: Narender Bedi

Cast: Randhir Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, Balraj Sahni, Nirupa Roy

Randhir Kapoor falls in love with Iftekhar's daughter (Jaya). The only problem is that years before his older brother (Balraj Sahni) had married Iftekhar's sister (Nirupa Roy) against their wishes and the two families have not spoken since. Away from her girl-next-door avatar, Jaya was portrayed as a hippy schoolgirl, dressed in flared pants, long skirts, skirts, and more flowery stuff. She even wears a rag doll. Her romance with a fairly poly Randhir, where college students seem more willing to play pranks, spend time in the canteen, and propose to each other rather than study, set the tone for campus romances throughout the centuries. The film was a huge success thanks to RD Burman's musical genius. Songs like Yeh jawani hai diwani, Saamne yeh kaun aaya and Jaane jaan dhoondhta phir raha stormed the young generation and are still considered party numbers after all these years.

Parichay (1972)

Director: Gulzar.

Cast: Jeetendra, Jaya Bhaduri, Pran, Sanjeev Kumar

Nilesh (Sanjeev Kumar), the only son of Rai Saheb (Pran), was always more interested in music than in business. He married the daughter of his guru, Sujata (Geeta Siddharth), against his wishes. Rai Saheb is stung by this and asks Nitesh to leave the house, to which he proceeds. He loses his wife and raises his children alone, but he also succumbs to the disease. Rai Saheb brings home his son's five children. The oldest, Rama (Jaya) is of marriageable age, while the rest should ideally go to school, but they are extremely mischievous. Everyone resents his grandfather and feels that he is the cause of his father's death. As a result, they make life hell for every tutor hired to teach them. Ravi (Jeetendra), a well-qualified and unemployed young man, comes as the next tutor. It gains the trust of children through its unorthodox ways. Not only does he instill discipline in their lives, they also begin to respect his grandfather. Ravi receives a better offer and leaves, but misses Rama and the children. They also miss him. Rai Saheb wants Rama to marry someone he knows, but when he feels that Rama likes Ravi, he blesses their union. RD Burman showed his versatility by giving semi-classical melodies to songs like Saare ke saare, Beeti na bitai raina and Musafir hoon yaaron.

Chupke Chupke (1975)