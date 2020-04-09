Federal judge blocks ban on some abortions in Texas during outbreak – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A federal judge has blocked enforcement, in some cases, of an executive order prohibiting abortions in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott had issued the order, which has been upheld by the US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. USA But Planned Parenthood and other clinics asked a judge to allow abortions in some cases, including medical abortions and abortions in which a delay would make the procedure illegal.

A federal appeals court has sided with the state's ability to ban abortions during the outbreak. Similar legal struggles are raging in Alabama, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Iowa.

