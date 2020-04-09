FDA warns that Miracle Mineral Solution will not cure coronavirus – BGR

The FDA warns that the bleach will not cure the coronavirus in a letter to websites that sell a form of the chemical under the name of Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS).

Chlorine dioxide and other types of bleach do not kill the new coronavirus, but they can cause additional health problems if ingested.

There are no COVID-19 cures or vaccines at this time, and you cannot take anything to prevent infection.

In late January, when the new coronavirus outbreak still seemed manageable, we told him that coronavirus cannot be cured with bleach or anything else. Some sites were selling bleach cures for the virus at the time. Nothing has changed since then. There is no miracle cure for COVID-19. The only way we will be immune to the disease is by fighting an infection or getting vaccinated. And some sites still sell the same drugs.

If you learn of a Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS) cure that can treat the new infectious disease, you should avoid it. MMS is a variation of bleach (chlorine dioxide) that can be very dangerous if swallowed. And the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Federal Trade Commission have issued a severe warning to several sites promoting the alleged COVID-19 treatment.

The FDA letter lists all of the web addresses that are operated by people who sell MMS as a cure for COVID-19, urging the owners of the sites in question to remove misleading information.

"(You) sell products intended to cure, mitigate, treat or prevent COVID-19 in people," says the letter. "We ask that you take immediate action to stop selling such unauthorized and unauthorized products for the cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of COVID-19. In addition, the FDA previously warned consumers about the dangerous and life-threatening side effects of MMS. "

The regulator highlighted several examples of misleading claims on the websites in question, promoting MMS as a possible COVID-19 cure:

came out negative for COVID-19 ". "Those of us who have used chlorine dioxide (MMS) over the years certainly hope that it will work with this virus as well, but we wanted to be sure, and now with this data, we are sure that the right mix of chlorine dioxide (MMS)) has high hopes of eradicating COVID-19. "

“If you have COVID-19: –Take Protocols 6 and 6 to get started. This is a 6 drop dose of MMS, then an hour later take another 6 drop dose of MMS. – After two doses of 6 drops of MMS, take doses per hour of 3 activated drops in 4 ounces of water per hour. . . – For children, follow the same instructions as before and cut the amounts in half. "

These are just a few of the examples provided, all of which are equally terrifying. Some of the pages in question also include instructions on how to take MMS and how to administer it to young children.

Again: do not use any substance to treat a COVID-19 infection or to prevent the disease. Contact your doctor if you think you have the disease, and especially if you have severe symptoms. Avoid scams like the one above, as well as others that promise a treatment or vaccine. Unfortunately, scammers and hackers have launched all kinds of campaigns to take advantage of the gullible during this health crisis.

