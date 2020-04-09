Fans React To 50 Cent Saying He Would Rather Have Tekashi 6ix9ine As A Son Than Marquise

50 Cent fans know the rapper doesn't necessarily get along with his son, Marquise, with whom he has publicly quarreled several times in the past. According to Up News Info, he and Marquise did it again on Instagram.

During an IG Live on April 8, 50 Cent joked that he would prefer Daniel Hernández, aka Tekashi 6ix9ine, to be his son than Marquesa.

As previously reported, Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from prison earlier this year after telling federal authorities what they wanted to know about the gang he was previously associated with, Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

The Tekashi 6ix9ine case has been incredibly controversial in the hip-hop community, due to the false step of mocking its friends and associates. For this reason, a fan asked him what he thought about 6ix9ine and the rapper said he would rather have him as a son than as Marquise.

He said, "I'll carry it before I carry my real son, f *** that n ****." As noted above, 50 Cent has not gotten along with Marquise for years, mostly as a consequence of her bad blood with Shaniqua Thompkins, who is Marquise's mother.

50 Cent and Thompkins were fighting over a $ 4 million house that Thompkins claimed was a gift from 50 Cent. Not long after, the house caught fire and Shaniqua believed it had something to do with it.

50 Cent, in the end, was exonerated from her accusations, however, the enmity vanished in her relationship with Marquise. At that time, the rapper explained that his relationship with his son was changing because he and his mother were no longer friends.

Other reports claim that 50 Cent also removed Marquise from his will. Two years ago, the rapper said he would not be upset if his son was hit by a bus. Last year, his enmity returned to another level when the flesh and blood of 50 accused him of having a close relationship with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Ad

Whether they get along or not, many fans on social media aren't excited about the way the rapper has been dealing with bad blood. As one fanatic in particular said, "Man, when you're an adult, you're supposed to be the mature one who doesn't fan the flames like that. It's cold and childish."



Post views:

1