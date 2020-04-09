Family members say coronavirus-positive nursing home employees are required to return to work – Up News Info San Francisco

HAYWARD (Up News Info SF) – As Alameda County health officials reported a growing outbreak of coronavirus infections at two senior care facilities in Hayward and Castro Valley, the families of positive employees claimed they were told get them back to work.

On Wednesday, health officials confirmed new infections among staff and residents of the Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center in Hayward and the East Bay Post-Acute Health Care Center in Castro Valley, causing six deaths as of Wednesday.

Gateway currently has 59 people infected with COVID-19, 35 residents, and 24 employees, according to Alameda County Public Health Department spokesman Neetu Balram. Six of the infected residents have died.

East Bay Post-Acute currently has nine residents and 17 staff members who have contracted the new coronavirus, Balram said.

Two men told KPIX 5 that their wives, both Gateway staff members who tested positive for COVID-19, were told by their bosses that they had to return to work.

Dinesh Kumar alleged that his wife's supervisor told him that he could return to work even after testing positive, and repeatedly warned him that he would be fined if he did not return to work.

"My wife received a positive diagnosis and is now completely isolated at home and I am taking care of her," said Kumar. "After she was positively diagnosed, the employer called. A supervisor said to my wife, "Oh, you can still come to work." I said, "No, we have been told that you are supposed to be isolated."

In addition, Kumar alleged that management told employees that they did not need to wear masks on the job unless they were sick.

Guadalupe Tafolla told a similar story. “They said to my wife,‘ You can go back to work. I just have to wear a mask and be careful, "Tafolla said. "She is positive! Of course, she will never go back to work."

Neither Gateway nor East Bay Post-Acute immediately responded to phone calls seeking comment as of Wednesday afternoon.

Health officials announced the outbreak on Tuesday, originally saying 12 health professionals and nine patients at the center had tested positive. One of the patients had been hospitalized while the other eight were isolated at the center. Infected staff members were isolated at home with mild symptoms.

Balram said Wednesday that the new infection count between the two care facilities could be updated and should be considered a "point in time,quot; count.

"They are not just residents here. They are someone's grandmother, someone's mother," said Jaime Patiño. He is a member of the Union City council and the grandson of a resident at Gateway, and says his family was told that his grandmother was healthy, but no one at the facility said anything about the number of coronavirus cases. He wants answers.

“The protocols established by the CDC and state officials are that they do not enter if they test positive. That's ridiculous! "Patiño said.

County health officials have established a task force to work on containment strategies in nursing homes where COVID-19 cases have been confirmed and conduct outreach activities with other facilities to implement infection control and prevention procedures.

