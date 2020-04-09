Families use video chat to gather at the Easter Seder while practicing social distancing – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Because social distancing keeps families apart for Easter, families have turned to video chat to meet over the holidays.

Families have decided to use Facetime and Zoom to be with their extended families and maintain their traditions during the coronavirus crisis.

"We are trying to keep the tradition alive by having the Seder complete … with all the necessary parts, including the Haggadah and Seder plates, and all the symbols that accompany the story," said Janice Schneider, a resident of Porter Ranch.

Schneider and her 13-year-old daughter were busy preparing for Seder on Wednesday night as they made Matzo Ball soup.

"I want to keep that tradition, that spirit, in our home and try to have a sense of normalcy as much as possible," said Schneider.

With state-mandated "Safer at Home,quot; orders, this year's Easter was anything but normal during the pandemic and social estrangement.

"This is not the time to congregate," Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday. “It is time to pray, to reflect. It is time to practice our faith, but not in the congregated setting. "

The Schneider family planned to use video chat to keep in touch with the family.

"This will be the first year, it's just the four of us, and we'll call my mom and dad on Facetime to do the service," said Schneider. "Normally there are between 25 and 30 of us surrounded at a table."

This year, Schneider will deliver food to her parents without interacting.

"It's quite disappointing not to spend time with our family this year other than being on Zoom or Facetime," said Jacob Schneider. "We hope they stay safe and healthy." The family is working to ensure that the night does not lose any of its meaning. "In fact, I think the Easter story is a story of survival and of overcoming all struggles, of being able to overcome all tragedy, plagues and slavery," said Janice Schneider. "It is just a very inspiring story of survival."