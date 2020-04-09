Facebook is adding a silent mode that mutes push notifications on mobile devices

Facebook announced a new "Silent Mode,quot; for its main mobile app on Thursday, which will pause "most,quot; of push notifications and remind you that it activates when you try to open the software on your phone while the mode is still active.

It is unclear exactly which notifications will be exempt from the new mode; the company says some, like privacy updates, are legally required to send. This new mode should also not be confused with the existing “muted push notifications” setting that allows you to stop only push notifications, but not those within the app, for a designated period of time.

Instead, this new Quiet Mode will be found in Facebook's "Your Time on Facebook,quot; control panel, which was added in November 2018, after a push for major platforms and device manufacturers like Apple and Google to promote apps. digital wellness.

Image: Facebook

It's part of a larger dashboard update that Facebook says will add weekly trends, usage tracking during the day versus night, and a counter for the total number of visits. It is being rolled out now for iOS users and will arrive for Android users in May, the company says.

The new Silent Mode will work both manually and on a set schedule if you choose to do so. It will pause notifications from within the app, like those nasty Facebook Watch badges, and at a system level, so you won't see numbered badges on iOS either.

“As we all adjust to new routines and stay home, setting limits on how you spend your time online can be helpful. Whether it's to help you focus on your family and friends, sleep undistracted, or manage how you spend your time at home, we have tools that can help you find the right balance on how you use Facebook, "reads a new company update. COVID-19 information blog post in progress.

In addition to Silent Mode, Facebook says it has also added new shortcuts to the notification settings and the News Feed preference pane, so "you can make the most of your time on Facebook by controlling the type of posts you see in your News. Feed as well as the updates you receive. "