Executives Defend Conditions at Greeley Plant After Employee's Coronavirus Death

Facing pressure from Weld County health officials and the death of an employee infected with the new coronavirus, JBS USA executives said this week that they are confident that the meat packing plant in Greeley is safe and secure. they have taken adequate precautions to protect workers from infection.

Saúl Sánchez, 78, a plant employee for 30 years, died Tuesday after being hospitalized with COVID-19 on March 24, his daughter, Beatriz Rangel, said. At least 15 workers at the plant have been infected with the new coronavirus, JBS USA CEO Andre Nogueira said Tuesday in an interview with Up News Info.

The actual number of infected people could be higher, health officials said. The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment is investigating the situation at the plant, looking at how and where the employees were infected and to whom the infected employees might have been exposed, as well as the conditions inside the plant, said spokesman Eric Aakko on Wednesday.

Mark Wallace, director of the county health department, could shut the plant down if necessary, Aakko said.

"But he is trying, and the plant is trying, to come to a mutual agreement where the employees are safe, the public is safe, and that's really what it is about," Aakko said.

About 3,400 people work at the meat-packing plant, which is considered an essential business in the Colorado household stay order because it is part of the food supply chain. A variety of measures have been taken at the plant to protect workers, said Tim Schellpeper, president of JBS's Fed Beef division. He said the plant increased cleaning and sanitation staff, screened workers for elevated temperatures, placed dividers on cafeteria tables for workers to separate at individual feeding stations, provided some employees with face masks or shields. and encouraged social distancing through amazing breaks and increasing available space for breaks, among other precautions.

But any of those measures failed to protect Sánchez, who came home from work ill on March 19, Rangel said. Despite feeling unwell, he returned to work on March 20, having had most days for 30 years, leaving his home in Greeley around 4 a.m. to get a good parking spot on the floor before your 6:30 a.m. shift

After that shift on Friday, he had the weekend off and then was scheduled to go on vacation on March 23, Rangel said. But that never happened; I was very sick. On March 24 he was hospitalized; tested positive for COVID-19. He called Rangel from his hospital bed and asked him to make sure to tell JBS that he would return to work next Monday, when his vacation was scheduled to end.

"I thought, 'Dad, that's the least of my worries," Rangel said. Still, he called JBS that week and was transferred until someone finally got a message. No one followed him, she said.

On March 20, JBS implemented a policy that "removed high-risk populations,quot; from its facilities, and the company encouraged Sánchez to stay home due to his age, JBS said in a statement. The company said Sánchez did not go to work while showing symptoms, something Rangel denies.

"They wouldn't know it because they haven't contacted us at all," he said.

Two family members who are medical professionals were able to be with Sanchez when they removed him from a respirator and died Tuesday night, Rangel said, although she was never able to see him during his illness.

"It has been very, very difficult," he said. "It was the heart of the family."

Sánchez proudly wore a jacket that JBS gave him for working 30 years, he said. He was compassionate, kind and humble. He played cards and liked to talk about politics, sports, or education. She has been frustrated by JBS's handling of the situation at the plant.

"With a company as big as JBS, they are trying to control the damage or whatever," he said. "Its a bit late,quot;.

All but one of the 65 JBS USA centers in the country remain open, Nogueira said Tuesday. The company closed a processing plant in Souderton, Pennsylvania, for two weeks after several members of the management team fell ill with flu-like symptoms that could have been COVID-19, Nogueira said.

"We don't want to run the plant if it is not safe for team members," he said. But he doesn't expect to do the same at Greeley, unless the number of cases dramatically increases.

"I am very sure that with the actions we take, the plant is safe, our management team is there, I was there yesterday, I toured the entire facility, I am very sure that it is a safe environment for our team members,quot;, said. said.

More than 800 workers canceled and stayed home from their scheduled shifts one day last week, as coronavirus cases were confirmed among employees. Noguiera said absenteeism has improved since then, but neither he nor company representatives will provide numbers to The Post.

"We can still produce production from the plant, at a slower rate than we would like, but the rate that will keep everyone at work and producing food," Nogueira said of the absent workers. He said fear, not lack of security, prevents workers from entering.

"We are fighting a common enemy," he said. “There are 500 cases in Weld County. At this time on the floor, everyone knows someone, at school, at church, who got sick. It is a fear. And I fully understand the concern. Our job is to make sure that inside the plant they are safe; that the plant is not a source of propagation. "

Rangel is sure her father was infected at the plant: He rarely went anywhere other than work and had not traveled since October, she said.

“He came straight from work home. He would shower, have dinner and go to sleep, "he said." That's what he did every day. Until, you know … now he's gone.