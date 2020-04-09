Exclusive: Radhika Madan on quarantine, upcoming projects and more …

Radhika Madan made her debut with Pataakha by Vishal Bharadwaj and was recently seen on Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium. The film had to be released from theaters due to the blockade to combat the spread of COVID – 19. The film is now available on the OTT platform. And the actress is receiving rave reviews for her performance. This has excited her. She says she wants to explore new sides of the screen. The journey has just begun for this newcomer. And she is excited about the journey ahead.

How do you stay positive in this difficult hour with so much negativity? It is important to take care of your mental health and your physical health. What we don't realize is that our immunity is related to our mental health. Of course, we must be aware of what is happening around us. But I also stay disconnected. I make sure to learn something every day. I am grateful for things I like, like food, health … I keep myself busy learning something every day. This is how I stay on the positive side. What do you enjoy most about this quarantine period? We keep saying that we don't have time. Now we have time, we still don't do the things we want to do. I always said that I wanted to learn to tap dance, I am learning it online. I am learning to play the piano. I am cooking, writing, reading and doing yoga. A movie or show, you've been watching all day at home. I saw parasite. And now that Angrezi Medium is out, yesterday I was watching it with the help of my house. If this blockade extends, who are the two people you would like by your side? I would like to meet my family. I just want to hug my parents. I am here and my parents are in Delhi. As soon as the closing is over, I'll go see them. What have you learned from this critical period? I have learned to be grateful for the things I have. We want money … people behave as if they have all the power in the world. At the end of the day, it comes down to washing your hands and sitting at home. It doesn't matter how rich or powerful you are. Everyone is at home doing nothing, just making sure they are eating well and washing their hands. It makes you think of many things. This time it teaches you to realize the value of your family and friends.

What is the book / web series / movie that you would like to recommend to your fans?

I'm reading Osho's The Goose Is Out. It is a lovely book.

With Angrezi Medium on the digital platform, what kind of response do you expect from the film?

Angrezi had released and unfortunately the blockade occurred. The film is much bigger than our personal interest in it. At the end of the day, it all comes down to why you make a movie, right? You make a movie to entertain the public. So our main motto was not just to launch it in theaters … it's about entertaining people. That's the reason why we launched it digitally. We want people to watch the movie with their family. We just want to put a smile on their faces. The response I receive is humiliating. It is positive and very encouraging.

What kind of roles / scripts do you hope to do in the near future?

I just want to do what excites me. I don't want to live the same character twice. That is the reason why Angrezi was different from Patakha. Shiddat is going to be different from Angrezi. I just want to explore different shades of myself.

TTell me about your next Shiddat movie with Sunny Kaushal.

It is a love story and I am a swimmer in it. It will be different from what you have done before.