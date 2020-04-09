ESPN and NBA Team for "H.O.R.S.E" Competition Between Basketball Stars – Deadline

A world hungry for sports and gamers who need some action are getting a trustworthy old playground to meet the need for entertainment, competition and stimulation during the pandemic.

The NBA and ESPN are hosting an H.O.R.S.E television shooting competition with some of the best professional talent working on their own courts. Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, retired WNBA star and Hall of Fame 2020 star Tamika Catchings, Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine, the shooting guard for the Utah Jazz Mike Conley Jr., the three-time Chicago Sky WNBA All-Quigley All-Star, and NBA Finals MVP Chauncey Billups and Paul Pierce are among the players.

The H.O.R.S.E game, for the uninitiated, requires a series of shots from different positions on the court. Take the shot and you will receive a letter. The first to spell H.O.R.S.E wins, unless someone's mother calls them to dinner before finishing.

For the ESPN / NBA version, there are no mothers. A coin toss will determine the first shooter. As in the group, players must describe each shot attempt before shooting, and describe whether it is a bench hit or a hit. Wetting is not allowed. Participants will be divided into two groups of four, with the winners of the first two games at each group meeting in the semifinals. The winner of each group will advance to the championship round.

The first game is Sunday, April 12 at 7 PM EST. NBA commentator Mark Jones will host. The semifinals and championship rounds will take place on Thursday, April 16, from 7 to 9 PM EST.