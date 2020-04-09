EP about Justin Chambers' release, Storylines In Limbo – Deadline

SPOILER ALERT: The story includes details on the ABC season finale. Grey's Anatomy. While it wasn't the planned ending, the end of tonight's season 16 on ABC Grey's Anatomy, written by Mark Driscoll and Tameson Duffy and directed by Deborah Pratt, was appropriate. In fact, this season was disrupted due to production disruption in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can't be the longest-running medical drama on television without overcoming some challenges, and Grey & # 39; s He has already demonstrated his ability to swing when the unexpected happens. The production shutdown was the second big corner for this season's show after the abrupt departure of original cast member Justin Chambers. It is not known whether the four unproduced episodes of Season 16 will move to the next season. But this episode, titled "Put on a Happy Face," had enough to help us through season 17.

Let's start with a positive highlight. After Richard (James Pickens Jr.) experienced hallucinations, as well as a very intense and very public collapse, fans feared they might be losing another veteran surgeon Gray / Sloane. Determined not to accept their Alzheimer's diagnosis, Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) and Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) worked all day to detect the problem, with DeLuca coming to a game-changing discovery: his dementia was the result of poisoning. by cobalt from A hip replacement surgery.

It is not a difficult solution. Dr. Link (Chris Carmack) was hired to remove cobalt, and it seems Webber is on his way to recovering with his health. However, his marriage to Catherine is not out of the danger zone. It turns out that the hallucinations had nothing to do with their marital discord. Did you support me while I was fired? You buy my hospital to humiliate me, or that's my mind playing tricks too, ”says Webber before severely kicking Catherine out of the room.

Meanwhile, DeLuca, who has been exhibiting erratic behavior and angry outbursts throughout the season, is unable to enjoy his incredible catch. Instead, she has a breakdown of her own, indicating that it might be time to address her bipolar disorder-like symptoms, which are similar to her father's.

DeLuca and Gray have become a pretty medical duo this season, but they still couldn't figure out how to make their romantic relationship work. It is unclear where he will land next season when a new contender enters midseason, and he calls himself Dr. Cormac Hayes (Richard Flood). The two seem to have a connection, although he appears to be on a friendly level at the moment (Hayes was a gift sent to Meredith by "his person" Cristina Yang). Could this be next? Grey & # 39; s love triangle?

Elsewhere, Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) finally had her baby! And she chose not to have an epidural because she is an addict, and the epidural has fentanyl. While baby daddy Link was unable to be present at birth (he was performing the surgery on Webber), she had her sister "pregnancy club" sister Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) by her side. The two share a tender moment when Bailey climbs onto the bed to support Amelia while she is giving birth, calling the moment George O'Malley (TR Knight) did the same for Bailey during her labor in Season 2. .

Unfortunately, not everyone had a happy ending. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) were going to walk down the aisle, but Teddy needed his last round with Tom Koracick (Greg Germann). Unbeknownst to her, she somehow recorded it and sent it to Owen, who had to endure the shame of listening to it while in the operating room surrounded by his colleagues. The wedding is finally postponed, and Owen gives the excuse that he was rushed to surgery at the last minute. In typical Grey & # 39; s Fashion, there is never a wedding without drama.

Term spoke to Grey's Anatomy Showrunner Krista Vernoff, who unpacked the final episode, hinted at what's to come next season and revealed what stories she wished they could air this season. He also weighed in on fan reactions to Alex Karev's controversial departure.

DEADLINE: The end of season 16 was not what was expected, but as you said in your tweet, it was very satisfying and very appropriate. Grey & # 39; s ending. How do you plan to bring the story to the next season, or is there a plan to bring the story from the last four episodes to the next season?

KRISTA VERNOFF: I have not yet formulated that plan. In about four weeks, I'm going to go into a room with the writers, and we're going to talk about everything. I know that many of us have brainstorms since we have a lot of time at home. Many of us are texting each other and wondering, “What if we did this? What if we do that? So I have a feeling that their stories will change a little bit, from what we had planned, and that we will reuse part of what we had written and use it in the first episodes of season 17.

DEADLINE: Production shutdown was the second major curveball for the show, after Justin Chambers' departure. What were your thoughts on the reaction to your departure?

VERNOFF: Well, you know, I haven't been commenting much on this, but I just did an Instagram Live where I said that, so I'll tell you, too. I think there would have been at least as much of a protest if we had killed that character off camera, and those were our choices. It was killing the character off-camera, or devising in some credible way that he will get his happiness forever, and some of the fans are positive.

Well, it could have been off-screen in Seattle, like April Kepner, but when you have an actress on the show who can't do any of the fun, sexy, and playful excitement we're known for. , then you penalize the actors who stay on the show and limit what you created for them. So I was really proud of that episode. I think Elisabeth Finch did an extraordinary job with an almost impossible task.

That episode made me cry. He made me laugh. I felt very deeply. I was satisfied and will say that I have received many comments from fans who felt the same, but angry people are always the loudest.

I wasn't surprised by the reaction of the fans, but I know that I would have been equally angry if I had killed him, so apparently these are your choices, and I was very happy with what we chose.

Raymond Liu / ABC



DEADLINE: TThe fact that you haven't killed the character also leaves the door open for us to see them in the future. So is there any chance that (Justin Chambers) or Katherine Heigl will come back?

VERNOFF: When I left the show in Season 7, people asked me if there was any chance of it coming back, and I was smart enough to say, "Never say never." Here I am, who knows?

DEADLINE: Jo was able to accept Alex's decision in a short period of time and accept everything. Did that have anything to do with your character's period in the mental hospital at the beginning of the season?

VERNOFF: Yes. Jo had had such a dramatic, emotional, and painful arc the second half of season 15. None of the writers, frankly, none of us wanted to see her fall back into a hole. One of the things about how the character was discarded is that he had a lot of time to wonder and fear the worst, and I've discovered in life that when you have a lot of time to wonder and fear the worst, then when you get an answer, Even if it's terrible news, it feels better than not knowing it. And it helps you move forward, faster.

DEADLINE: I just want to touch on Richard's illness. Is it safe to say you are out of the danger zone? Also, did her illness contribute to anything to do with her relationship with Catherine? And what can we expect from that couple in the future?

Let's start with the disease: is it in the safe zone now that it was detected early and treated?

VERNOFFYes, and I thought that was one of the most amazing things about this diagnosis was that cobalt poisoning is real and can really cause all of those symptoms. It can cause dementia-like symptoms. It can cause Parkinson's-like symptoms (tremors, hallucinations) and the amazing thing is that once you diagnose it and take the leaking hip out of your body, you can make a full recovery. That felt, like the narrator, something amazing because it allowed us to give Jim Pickens this really rich and rich stuff, without us having to permanently disable his character. I think it was an incredible trip for the fans, because the protest that we are showing symptoms that do not seem to have a cure.

There really is no cure for Parkinson's. There is no cure for Alzheimer's. So I know everyone was panicking, and so we had to tell this really satisfying story, and we let people know that sometimes, there is another diagnosis for those symptoms, which we find fascinating, as a group of writers writing medicine, it is so rare to see something so satisfying.

DEADLINE: Do the symptoms of cobalt poisoning have anything to do with your attitude toward Catherine? What awaits them? Can we keep hope for that couple?

VERNOFF: I think you can always wait for any couple Grey's Anatomy. You never know where it's going, and I think the way we designed this was that the fracture, the real fracture in Catherine and Richard's relationship predated cobalt poisoning.

So the way we imagined it was that, with depression, everyone thought it was related to their divorce, and that it was actually a symptom of cobalt poisoning. And then the tremors were a symptom of cobalt poisoning, and then the hallucinations, so when he forgave her, he forgave her in a hallucination. And when he was well, he recalled the real events of his life, for which he has not yet forgiven her. The reason I put up with that couple the most is because Catherine rediscovered her deep and deep love for Richard when she almost lost him. I think that may allow you to apologize for the way Richard will need to hear.

DEADLINE: Speaking of forgiveness, really Grey & # 39; s Fashion, there is never a wedding without drama, as we saw with Teddy and Owen. We've seen their relationship issues throughout the series, and this season we felt like they were finally going to get together and meet and have a happy ending. Why haven't they found that happy ending and Owen can forgive Teddy?

VERNOFF: I think those are questions that we will have to explore in Season 17. I will say that of all the stories that were pending, that is the one that disappointed me the most. Actually, there were two: I'm disappointed that I couldn't hit Teddy: We had an episode where we were able to better articulate and better understand what is causing Teddy's behavior, and we can't pass it on. Who knows, maybe it will change between now and when we film it for season 17, but I have feelings for Kim Raver. The amount of foot is high, and we have left it in a strange place. It is compelling and why? Your question is great. Why? Why would I sabotage? Why, when he was finally getting his happy ending, did he sabotage it? I think it is the super rich area personally.

And then the other story that I was really disappointed that we weren't able to complete, and I'll tell you that I haven't told anyone else, but we did a story where there was a victim of human trafficking, like two episodes. A long time ago, and DeLuca recognized him, but he was in such a manic and committed mental state that no one heard him and the girl left. We had an episode where he returns, and I am very sad that we are unable to air that episode this season because it felt important to offer that kind of hope to people living that experience. I can still complete that story next season.

DEADLINE: I want to touch DeLuca, who has been through this really difficult journey with Meredith this season. Although they haven't really been able to discover their personal relationship, they have proven to be a great medical team. What can you make fun of this couple? Last season, we talked about Meredith being ready for love. What can we make fun of this couple in the future? Is anyone else going to throw a key at everything? Someone named Hayes?

VERNOFF: There is hope for Meredith and DeLuca, and I think there is hope for Meredith and Hayes. I will be fascinated to see how that narration arises in season 17 because this story was played in a way that I did not imagine. You know, you write one thing, and then the actors play it, and then it all comes together, and then you know what the story is. You don't know how it will play when you write it. It has been amazing for me to see this story this season. I feel like Giacomo has been so convincing, and DeLuca has grown a lot, and at the same time, Hayes has been really convincing and closely resembles Meredith's equality. At this point, I'm not sure which partner I'm supporting, and that's always an exciting thing.

DEADLINE: Yes. We love our love triangles in Grey & # 39; s

VERNOFF: Yes. Yes.

DEADLINE: It seems that a couple has found their happy ending, Amelia and Link. The birth of the baby was such a pleasant ending to a season full of ups and downs. Was that one thing you were excited about? See Amelia who had her complications with her first pregnancy, and this went well.

VERNOFF: Yes. I love that story and I am so grateful that … we can pass it on this season. It would have been really a bummer if we hadn't gotten there this season. So that was just luck and I'm thankful it was in that episode. I love the scene where Bailey gets into bed with Amelia, and we call when George got into bed with Bailey and it's so beautiful. It was released by Meg Mooney, who has been with the show for 15 years. It made me cry when she threw it, and it makes me cry every time I see it. I, like everyone else, right now really love Link and Amelia, and I was so happy. That ending felt so hard for them this season.

DEADLINE: Is the next season expected to be the last, as it is the second of the two-year collection, or are you having talks about potentially more seasons?

VERNOFF: You know, what I always say to this question, is my answer again today, and it is: I will not start planning the end of Grey's Anatomy Until Shonda (Rhimes) and Ellen and ABC sit together, tell me this time is really the end. The truth is, those talks could take place if we weren't dealing with a global pandemic, but they've all gone home, and I suspect we'll start talking about it in a month or two.

DEADLINE: Speaking of this global pandemic, obviously Gray & # 39;s is known for taking things that are happening in the world and incorporating it into the series. Are there plans to reflect on this current pandemic on the schedule for next season?

VERNOFF: I still haven't had a minute to sit down with the writers and talk about it. So, we're all at home, and we're on hiatus, but in about four weeks, we'll get together and talk about it. It's hard for me to imagine that we don't have to recognize this massive thing we've all been through, also in our fictional world, but I have no idea how. I don't know how it will look.

DEADLINE: Station 19 – We still have more episodes with that series. Are we going to see any of the Grey & # 39; s characters in the last two episodes?

VERNOFF: Yes. Happily, yes, you are. the Grey & # 39; s the characters are in the last two episodes of Station 19. So that's a treat for fans too. Many of our Grey & # 39; s the characters are in episodes 15 or 16 in Station 19.