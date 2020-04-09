England players ready for FIFA 20 tournament to raise awareness | Football news

The #Footballsstayinghome Cup aims to highlight the work of the National Emergencies Trust





Marcus Rashford, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Lucy Bronze will participate in a FIFA 20 tournament

A group of 16 England players, including Marcus Rashford, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Lucy Bronze, will take part in a new FIFA 20 tournament from their homes over Easter, launched by the FA.

The #Footballsstayinghome Cup will bring players together in isolation to face off virtually to raise awareness of the National Emergencies Trust.

The trust has been providing assistance to charities and foundations locally during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Friday at 5pm BST, the tournament will involve all 16 stars fighting in the popular video game.

Other players on the senior men's team include Jadon Sancho, Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Callum Wilson and James Maddison.

Bronze will be accompanied by the pair of Leonas Jordan Nobbs and Ellie Roebuck.

The competition will kick off next week, with fans able to follow the action on the FA's Twitter and YouTube channels beginning Friday, with esports commentators Brandon Smith and Richard Buckley commenting on the games.

Viewers will be able to donate and support the National Emergencies Trust while watching the event.