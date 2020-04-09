Endemol Shine Group has become one of the first major independent production groups in the UK to establish plans to suspend or reduce employee wages after the coronavirus swept through the television business.

Endemol Shine, which owns brands such as Tiger Aspect and is in the process of being acquired by Banijay Group, is having discussions with its staff of 370 in the UK about its future in the coming months.

Employees will either be suspended from the government job retention scheme or have their wages reduced by up to 30% for three months. Salary cuts are on a variable scale, so senior managers will assume the largest salary reductions.

Those workers who are suspended will receive an additional payment if their salary falls below 50% of what they would generally earn. The government scheme pays 80% of wages up to a maximum of £ 2,500 per month.

The changes will take effect on April 13 and will be reviewed in late May. People with business-critical roles are expected to remain on the job, while the Endemol Shine development teams are still working.

An Endemol Shine spokeswoman said: “Our priority when navigating these difficult times is to keep all of our staff employed and these temporary and progressive measures, shared across the UK group, will enable us to do this.

"Our focus for the coming months will be to do the best shows we can still produce as we accelerate new ideas from our extensive development roster."

Endemol Shine is made up of almost 20 labels and does shows that include Peak Blinders. Like all producers, his production slate has been decimated by coronavirus, but Zeppotron is still doing his BBC Two-themed comedy show. The Mash Report – although in a closed environment.

Broadcast first reported on the Endemol Shine coronavirus strategy.