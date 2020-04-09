Easy Easter Recipe Ideas for Low Stress if Coronavirus Alters Sunday Dinner – Up News Info Tampa

If you're looking for easy recipe ideas for Easter Sunday, you're in the right place. From refreshing spring drinks and light dishes to a non-traditional Easter centerpiece and fresh fruit desserts, there are plenty of delicious options to mix and match for a menu that suits you perfectly.

However, if your family can't break tradition, all the accompanying side dishes, desserts, and drinks will work just as well with ham or lamb, or roast chicken, for that matter. However, we propose to try something new! (Especially since most of us are likely to have much smaller guest lists this year.)

A non-traditional Easter centerpiece

Easter can be synonymous with ham (or lamb, though it's generally not rabbit, at least when it comes to the table), but you don't have to simmer to produce a strong, meaty dish for Easter dinner. You can turn up the heat for a quicker (and healthier) spring meal that still satisfies and feels special, with salmon. This is also a great strategy for a strange year, when many of us will not be able to celebrate directly with the family and therefore will have fewer mouths to feed. However, and with whoever is marking the holiday, these ideas will help you eat right.

Cedar plank salmon and herb yogurt sauce

When it comes to salmon, ironing is the way to go. It's easy: soak a piece of cedar; You can get one at any gourmet grocery store or fish market (easier said than at coronavirus, though), put the fish on top and broil or broil everything. The plank adds a smoky flavor to the fish and provides a perfect, flat cooking surface. Fresh dill and honey glazes are the most common ingredients for salmon, but we deny ourselves with a spicy yogurt flavored with spring herbs. You can also deny yourself with the wood: try oak, cherry or maple. Just make sure the plank is big enough and clean, untreated, and about an inch thick. Get our recipe for Cedar Board Salmon and Herbed Yogurt Sauce.

If planks aren't an option, try poaching salmon in a clay pot or just roasting it in the oven.

In any case, it goes with a variety of spring dishes, like the ones shown below. Prepare a small meal or a large banquet by mixing and matching your main dish with any of these recipes:

Drinks

Whether you are preparing an Easter brunch in the morning / afternoon or dining at an early Easter dinner, any of these libations would be welcome (but if you like a good theme, consider trying an egg drink too).

Mint "Limonata,quot;

Limoncello is mixed with vodka, soda water, and mint, chilled with crushed ice to announce spring and all things bright and cheerful, including Easter, even if you're Skypeing your sister or grandparents this year instead of joining them in table. Get our mint recipe "Limonata,quot;.

Virgin bellini

This is a simple mixed drink that will feel elegant especially if you serve it in champagne glasses or other nice glasses (kids will be delighted to drink it too). All you need is peach nectar and lemon-lime soda, but try another juice depending on what you can find or already have on hand. Get our Virgin Bellini recipe.

Yellow bicycle

Opposites attract, apparently. Deep in a sandy neighborhood in San Francisco is a bar called Rye, where they serve up this light and bubbly cocktail made with elderflower liqueur, yellow Chartreuse, and Prosecco. If you have a well-stocked home bar (or the option to order alcohol online), get our Yellow Bike recipe.

Iced mint and lime tea

When the weather warms up, this is a refreshing, refreshing and joyous drink that you want in your hand. It is also good for special occasions, and delicious as is, or enriched with bourbon. Get our mint and lime iced tea recipe.

Scintillante

Two drunken Italian drinks join forces in our Lo Scintillante recipe for a slightly sweet, dry, and bubbly drink with hints of cloves and other spices. But if you don't have Cocchi American Appetizer in stock (no kidding), use another amaro like Aperol or Campari along with Prosecco, because this is basically a twist on a classic spritz.

Starters

It's nice to have snacks and bites before the main event – after all, you need to muffle those cocktails and you can only eat so many Easter treats.

Goat cheese toasts with asparagus and ragu mushrooms

Try these creamy spring bites with shiitake mushrooms and one of the season's favorite vegetables, the elegant asparagus. Get our Goat Cheese Toasts with Asparagus and Mushroom Ragu recipe.

Puffs of Manchego Cheese and Black Pepper

French cheese puffs with parmesan and manchego are heavenly balls of spicy and cheesy air. And there is no yeast involved either. Get our recipe for Manchego cheese and black pepper sandwiches.

Crostini chopped beans with pecorino

Simplicity tastes good. The beans are illuminated with lemon and fresh mint and are complemented by the Pecorino Romano umami. Get our recipe for chopped green beans crostini with pecorino.

Sainte-Maure, basil and fresh herb terrine

It may be a terrine, but this is not complicated. The instructions have a step, which does not include any type of cooking. Just cutting, spreading and fixing. And you can use any goat cheese you can find. Get our Sainte-Maure, Basil, and Fresh Herb Terrine recipe.

Eggs Stuffed with Tarragon

Mustard, mayonnaise, tarragon, and capers are a great classic egg, and yes, you have to have them. Get our recipe for Eggs Stuffed with Tarragon.

Salads

Get some spring products in your system and lighten everything up much more.

Shaved asparagus salad

Shaved raw asparagus is an extraordinarily delicious salad, simply enhanced with a lemon vinaigrette, salty cheese, and walnuts. Try mixing white asparagus if you can find it. Get our shaved asparagus salad recipe.

Green Salad with Creamy Horseradish Vinaigrette

Crispy, Green, Spicy – This is a great simple Easter salad, especially when you need to focus on many other dishes for a great Christmas dinner. Get our green salad recipe with creamy horseradish vinaigrette.

Crispy celery and romaine lettuce heart salad

Crispy celery and cucumber (English or Persian, it doesn't matter) are mixed with romaine lettuce in a thyme vinaigrette. The surprise ingredient? Delicious palm hearts. Get our crispy celery heart salad and romaine lettuce recipe.

Fennel, parsley and celery salad

Sometimes a salad is just chop and mix with lemon juice. Like this. Add olives for a salty touch against all that clean, crisp, fresh fennel and parsley. Get our fennel, parsley, and celery salad recipe.

Caesar salad

Add romaine lettuce, pecorino, and garlic croutons to this classic Caesar dressing with anchovies and egg yolks. Get our Caesar salad recipe.

Sides

Glazed carrots are excellent, and simply steamed or roasted asparagus are good, but consider a couple of more unusual partners for your main course (fish or not).

Smoked cheddar cheese souffle

Crispy on the outside, soft and airy in the middle, this lightly smoked souffle works as a garnish at Easter brunch or as a main dish for Easter dinner. Get our Smoked Cheddar Soufflé recipe.

Roasted carrots with jam

Spring carrots pair beautifully with orange marmalade, which is caramelized in the oven for a nice sweet, sour punch. Get our recipe for roasted carrots with jam.

Corn muffin tops with bacon and thyme

These tasty breakfast / brunch / anytime treats are crisp but soft, and the best part of the bun. They are also the ideal item to dip in a creamy and smooth soup. Get our recipe for Corn Muffin Tops with Bacon and Thyme.

Farro risotto with asparagus and beans

This risotto is so packed with fresh spring vegetables that it's all you'll need to pair with your salmon (or a roast rack of lamb) for a light spring dinner or Easter meal. The farro makes it hearty enough to double as a delicious vegetarian main course as well. Get our recipe for Farro Risotto with asparagus and beans.

Parker House Roll

These folded scrolls became famous about 100 years ago at the Parker House Hotel in Boston. Although they take time to prepare, they are wonderfully soft with a chewy crust and will be a delightful addition to your holiday table. (And although they may not be easyIf you pick some of these simple salads and a quick-cook entree, you'll have plenty of time.) Get our Parker House Rolls recipe.

Desserts

It transcends the chocolate bunny (but have one of those too).

Mixed berry pancakes with whipped cream

Celebrate spring break by baking some cupcakes, filling them with fruit, and topping them with freshly whipped cream. Get our recipe for Mixed Berry Shortcakes with Whipped Cream.

Rhubarb and almond bars

These bars have all the bittersweet flavors of rhubarb tart with a simple buttery crust, but without the hassle of rolling out the tart dough. And you can still serve them covered with ice cream. Get our recipe for Rhubarb and Almond Bars.

Almost summer pudding

The brioche in this pudding doesn't come out as dark red as the bread in other summer puddings, but you can be sure it's thoroughly soaked and the end result would make any Briton proud. Be sure to start this recipe a day in advance, as the pudding must rest 24 hours before serving. And while it looks very impressive, it's not difficult, because it's starting with pre-baked brioche (preferably from your favorite bakery). Get our almost summer pudding recipe.

Pistachio and strawberry ice cream cake

What is better than ice cream balls? Layers of ice cream stacked on a cake. Here we stack three flavors: fresh strawberry, vanilla, and roasted pistachio, and end it all with a crisp layer of crushed vanilla cookies, for a dessert that's quintessential summer (but still stretchy enough to eat right now). And if you're not in the mood for homemade ice cream, just use good quality store-bought versions of each flavor. Get our strawberry and pistachio ice cream cake recipe.

Easy Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

OK, this is not a fruity dessert, but it is vegetarian, and you will love every bite. Especially since there's a generous layer of spicy cream cheese frosting spread on top. Get our easy carrot cake recipe.

