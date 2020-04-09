Easter dinners being spent online due to social distance guidelines – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

(CBSDFW.COM) – The Easter dinner at the Berk family home in Frisco generally draws a crowd of about 50.

"It's usually very crowded. This whole room is usually full of tables and chairs," said Eli Berk, pointing his cell phone camera at the table.

This year, it is slated for just three.

"It is really sad this year," said his mother, Beth Berk.

In some ways, she said, the holidays have meant as much work for her as preparing traditional meals for Wednesday night's Seder meal.

"I have been cooking for days while working from home," he said. "There are so many different courses involved in this meal."

Like many Jewish families, the Berks this year are connecting with loved ones through the video conferencing app, Zoom.

"We are going to put a laptop on the table so we can see everything," he said.

Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker of the Beth Israel Congregation in Colleyville is urging people to maintain social interactions, while maintaining physical distance.

"That interaction is so key, so important," he said.

Like most congregations, Cytron-Walker is adjusting to social distancing.

Their website offers instructions on how to work with the Zoom app and will stream a Seder dinner on Thursday for the second night of Easter.

"I say it over and over again. We have to live by the commandments, not die by the commandments, "he said.

The temple delivered Easter packages to dozens of families with the basic elements necessary to celebrate a traditional Seder. Members also posted online cooking tutorials.

"I'm not good at this, so be patient with me," said Nancy Finfer, setting up her camera to record a demonstration of how to make candy squares.

"There are many people who have never cooked any of this because they always went to their family's place," said Cytron-Walker.

However, holding on to bits of tradition can bring a sense of calm and connection.

"That sense of normalcy is hard to find these days. So a little food, a little bit, or an order is very helpful, ”he said. "Seeing everyone on the Zoom screens and seeing all the familiar faces and knowing that we're going through this together is really helpful."