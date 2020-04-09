East Bay and San Jose officials enforce park closings over Easter weekend to deter crowds – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – The East Bay Regional Park District and Santa Clara County are temporarily closing parks and parking areas over the Easter weekend to avoid overcrowding and promote social distancing, officials said Thursday.
Select parking lots and staging areas in many parks will be closed in East Bay. The trails will remain open and accessible "by appointment, by bike," said the EBRPD police department.
The following EBRPD parks are affected by the closings:
- Black Diamond Mines – All parking lots CLOSED
- Briones – Alhambra Stage Area CLOSED
- Coyote Hills – All Parking CLOSED
- Garin – All parking lots CLOSED
- Kennedy Grove – All Parking CLOSED
- Chabot Lake – Main Parking CLOSED
- Temescal Lake – All parking lots closed
- MLK – Doolittle South and Arrowhead Organization Areas CLOSED
- Mission Peak – Stanford Avenue Rehearsal Area CLOSED (Fenced without trail access, closed at the request of the City of Fremont)
- Miller Knox – All Parking CLOSED
Santa Clara County officials also announced that they would close several regional parks and only close parking lots at neighborhood parks. Social gatherings, including traditional Easter egg hunts, will be prohibited during the holiday weekend to enforce the county's social distancing guidelines.
The following regional parks in Santa Clara County will be closed:
- Overfelt Gardens Park
- Kelley Park
- Almaden Lake Park Cunningham Lake Park
- Edenvale Garden Park
- Municipal rose garden
- Alum Rock Park
- Emma Prusch Farm Park
- Guadalupe Oak Grove
The parking lots of these neighborhood parks will be closed (the parks themselves will remain open):
- Canyon Creek Park
- Cataldi Park
- Flickinger Park
- Fowler Creek Park
- Guadalupe Gardens
- Houge park
- Kirk Park
- Lone Bluff
- The walks
- Penitencia Creek Park
- Ramac Park
- Ryland Park
- Playground for children in San Antonio
- Silver Creek Linear Park and Picnic Area
- Starbird park
- Tamien Park
- Vista Montana Park
- Park view
- Watson Park
