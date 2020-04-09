East Bay and San Jose officials enforce park closings over Easter weekend to deter crowds – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – The East Bay Regional Park District and Santa Clara County are temporarily closing parks and parking areas over the Easter weekend to avoid overcrowding and promote social distancing, officials said Thursday.

Select parking lots and staging areas in many parks will be closed in East Bay. The trails will remain open and accessible "by appointment, by bike," said the EBRPD police department.

The following EBRPD parks are affected by the closings:

Black Diamond Mines – All parking lots CLOSED

Briones – Alhambra Stage Area CLOSED

Coyote Hills – All Parking CLOSED

Garin – All parking lots CLOSED

Kennedy Grove – All Parking CLOSED

Chabot Lake – Main Parking CLOSED

Temescal Lake – All parking lots closed

MLK – Doolittle South and Arrowhead Organization Areas CLOSED

Mission Peak – Stanford Avenue Rehearsal Area CLOSED (Fenced without trail access, closed at the request of the City of Fremont)

(Fenced without trail access, closed at the request of the City of Fremont) Miller Knox – All Parking CLOSED

Santa Clara County officials also announced that they would close several regional parks and only close parking lots at neighborhood parks. Social gatherings, including traditional Easter egg hunts, will be prohibited during the holiday weekend to enforce the county's social distancing guidelines.

The following regional parks in Santa Clara County will be closed:

Overfelt Gardens Park

Kelley Park

Almaden Lake Park Cunningham Lake Park

Edenvale Garden Park

Municipal rose garden

Alum Rock Park

Emma Prusch Farm Park

Guadalupe Oak Grove

The parking lots of these neighborhood parks will be closed (the parks themselves will remain open):

Canyon Creek Park

Cataldi Park

Flickinger Park

Fowler Creek Park

Guadalupe Gardens

Houge park

Kirk Park

Lone Bluff

The walks

Penitencia Creek Park

Ramac Park

Ryland Park

Playground for children in San Antonio

Silver Creek Linear Park and Picnic Area

Starbird park

Tamien Park

Vista Montana Park

Park view

Watson Park

