DRDO: ITI and DRDO will partner to produce portable fans – Latest news

Electronic manufacturing company ITI Limited and the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) will sign an agreement to manufacture portable fans, a senior official at the public-sector firm said Thursday.

The company expects to begin production of the fans in approximately two and a half months from the date of the signing of the memorandum of understanding and the technology transfer of the fan technology from the DRDO.

"We are going to sign a memorandum of understanding with DRDO in the next 2-3 days for the transfer of technology for portable fans. We will source 80 to 90 percent of components locally and the rest will have to be imported. We hope to start manufacturing fans in the Bengaluru plant in two and a half months from the date of technology transfer, "said ITI President and CEO RM Agarwal.



He said the cost of the fans will depend on the size of the order the power supply will receive.

"The cost of the fans we will produce will be lower than units of the same quality. Being a power supply, we will not charge high margins. The final cost cannot currently be estimated because the cost of components for low volume production it will be high and less for high volume production. Once DRDO transfers the technology, we will start working on the cost of material and orders, "said Agarwal.

nDay may need between 110,000-220,000 ventilators by May 15 in the worst case if coronavirus infection continues to spread. The number of fans available in the country is currently a maximum of 57,000 and it costs Rs 5-15 lakh, according to a report by Brookings.

Agarwal said the portable fan will cost less than UCI fans and that DRDO technology can be used to meet the needs of the military in the future.

He said ITI can expand the manufacturing of portable fans in three other locations: Bangkok and Rae Bareily in Uttar Pradesh and Palakkad in Kerala.