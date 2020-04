Today, Dr. Oz begs the question: Should zinc be added to treatment protocols for patients with COVID-19? Dr. Oz talks to Dr. Anthony Cardillo, an emergency specialist and CEO of Mend Urgent Care in Los Angeles, about the zinc protocol he is using with his patients. Does using zinc reduce the number of days patients are sick?

Dr. Cardillo, an emergency specialist, explains why he believes zinc could be beneficial if added to coronavirus drug protocols.

