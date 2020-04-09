Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy broke a woman's arm while responding to a wellness checkup, according to the lawsuit.

A Douglas County Sheriff's deputy broke the arm of an unarmed woman accused of having committed no crime during a welfare checkup on her home, according to a federal lawsuit.

Cristi Lundquist's sister called the sheriff's office on August 14, 2017, after not hearing from Lundquist the previous day, according to the lawsuit filed April 3 in the United States District Court for Colorado. When officers knocked on Lundquist's door, she opened it, and after initially refusing to speak to them, officers entered her home.

Lundquist told deputies that she was an alcoholic but did not want his help. Deputy Leroy Nichols asked him to leave the department, but Lundquist refused.

Lundquist was upset and asked the deputies to leave, which they refused to do. Nichols grabbed her arm and squeezed her forearm while holding her biceps in place, according to the lawsuit.

"When he did that, Ms. Lundquist's arm gave an audible creak," the lawsuit says.

In a hospital, the doctor diagnosed a fractured humerus.

"In addition to the pain and limitations she experienced immediately after Nichols broke her arm, Ms. Lundquist today still has severe nerve pain radiating from her right arm, decreased grip, and weakness in right hand, inability to raise his arm over her shoulder and inability to perform certain activities of daily living, "the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit also alleges that the Douglas County Sheriff's Office use of force training is inadequate. The sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a reporter's call.

"In other words, in information and beliefs, DCSO deputies are trained to perceive even benign interactions as threatening, and to use physical force on their perception of that threat," the lawsuit states. "As a result, Nichols treated Ms. Lundquist's obvious non-threatening behavior as one that required physical force, causing Nichols to harm Ms. Lundquist despite her stated purpose of trespassing on Ms. Lundquist's home. was to help her. "