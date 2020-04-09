DoorDash will reduce commissions by 50 percent for local restaurants until the end of May

DoorDash will reduce commissions by 50 percent for orders placed at DoorDash-owned DoorDash and Caviar for all of its local restaurant partners, the company announced Thursday. The commission's aid program will begin Monday, April 13 and run through the end of May.

The program will benefit more than 150,000 local restaurants in Australia, Canada and the United States, DoorDash says. DoorDash defines a local restaurant as one with five or fewer locations.

The program will benefit more than 150,000 restaurants.

DoorDash CEO Tony Xu said this It's an "injection of up to $ 100 million," but it appears the company isn't actually giving anyone money directly, as that dollar amount apparently represents the cumulative total of reduced commissions.

Here is an example to help demonstrate what that means. If a local restaurant previously paid a $ 2.50 commission to DoorDash for an order, it would now pay $ 1.25 due to the reduced commission rate announced today. The $ 1.25 that the restaurant it did not Paying due to the reduced commission rate would count toward that $ 100 million figure. However, even if the total value of reduced commissions exceeds $ 100 million by the end of May, the reduced commission program would continue, DoorDash confirmed to The edge.

Local businesses are the fabric of our communities. To help you further, we are reducing commissions for local restaurant partners by 50% until the end of May. This injection of up to $ 100 million is above our previous initiatives. Read more here: https://t.co/CdIQRinse8 – Tony Xu (@t_xu) April 9, 2020

This is not the first program that DoorDash launched to ease the financial burden on its restaurant partners during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company announced on March 17 that DoorDash and Caviar partners would not have to pay commissions for pickup orders. The company also said that independent restaurants in Australia, Canada, Puerto Rico and the US USA They could sign up for DoorDash and Caviar for free and not pay commissions for 30 days.

DoorDash is also working to provide assistance to its delivery couriers by offering up to two weeks of sick pay if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 or if they have to be quarantined "by order of public health officials," the company said. The edge DoorDash also distributed hand sanitizer, gloves and wipes to its emails on March 10 and said on April 3 that it had ordered more than two million "consumer face masks,quot; to be distributed to emails.