Donald Trump will consider forgiving the & # 39; King Tiger & # 39; star Joe Exotic

WENN / Instagram

The president says he will review a pardon request from the zookeeper convicted after his son Donald Trump Jr. says he believes Joe's 22-year prison sentence was "aggressive."

Up News Info –

"Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"star Exotic Joe now he has the attention of Donald trump thank your son Donald Trump Jr. After Trump Jr. intervened in the prison sentence of the former zoo owner, the president has now stated that he will consider Joe's request for forgiveness.

During a White House briefing, a New York Post reporter asked Trump about his son's support for Joe's forgiveness. The president didn't seem to be aware of Joe and his case when he asked, "I don't know anything about it … do you have 22 for what? What did you do?" Then he asked for the journalist's opinion, "Do you think he didn't? Are you on his side? Are you recommending a pardon?" before adding, "I'm going to take a look."

Trump Jr. previously spoke about Joe and the Neflix documentary series during an appearance on SiriusXM's "Jim Norton and Sam Roberts" radio show. "It is quite surprising," he said of the show. When one of the co-hosts pointed out that Joe had asked for a presidential pardon, Trump Jr. asked, "I've heard that, right? You really want it to be true, don't you?"

Getting more serious about it, the 42-year-old businessman continued: "Now, I don't even know exactly what he was accused of … I watched the show, but it was like, I don't know exactly what he was guilty of or not. It doesn't seem like he was totally innocent. you are welcome ". Then he added: "But when they say: 'We are driving this guy away for 30 years', I say he seems somewhat aggressive."

Joe was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2019 on 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of murder for hire, for a plot to kill the CEO of Big Cat Rescue. Carole Baskin. On March 19, he issued a request for forgiveness from the President via Facebook, asking to be released and demanding a combined $ 94 million from the US Fish and Wildlife Service. USA, his former business partner Jeff Lowe and several former colleagues.