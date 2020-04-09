Digital signature at home during lockdown: Here's how to digitally sign a PDF document with a smartphone or laptop

Signing a document received by email is not new. Since the entire country is blocked and most people work from home, digital document signing is the only way to authenticate a document.

But the whole process of downloading, printing, signing and scanning again to send out sounds that are a bit outdated and time consuming as well. There is a better and faster way to do the same thing that does not require printing or scanning.

In this practical guide, we will tell you how to electronically sign a document directly on the screen of your computer or smartphone.

How to digitally sign a document: general process

Take a white piece of paper first and sign it. Then scan and save it on your PC. Yes, the process requires scanning, but this is just a one-time process for converting your signature into digital form. Now you can open any document in a word processor or image editor and set the pace of the signature wherever you want.

How to digitally sign a document: Windows, Android and Mac





1) Open the received document in Adobe Reader



two) Click the Fill and Sign button located on the correct drawing



3) Then click the Sign button on the toolbar.



4) Choose the Add Signature option



5) Adobe Acrobat Reader DC now offers three options for signing a document

Using the Adobe Auto Signature Converter – All you need to do is type in your name and Adobe will make it a sign for you. But, this will not look like your original signature Draw: use the touchpad, mouse, or touchscreen to draw the signature Import: Remember the general mode, you can even import that signature and place it where you want.

6) Now click on the Apply button

Also note that you can save the signature by checking the Save signature box to speed up the entire process in the future

7) Save the document and send it



How to digitally sign a document: iPhone and iPad

Well, Apple is way ahead of others in this, as its email client comes with a built-in feature called Dial and Reply that allows users to sign a document and reply instantly.

Just open a PDF document in Mail and tap the Mark and reply option. Sign the document and respond. In case you have the iPad that is compatible with Apple Pencil, it adds to the whole process.