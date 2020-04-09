Detroit apartments for rent for $ 1,300 – Up News Info Detroit

April 7, 2020

Curious how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We've put together the latest places to rent through the Zumper and Apartment Guide rental sites to get an idea of ​​what to expect when it comes to locating affordable Detroit apartments if you don't want to spend more than $ 1,300 / month on rent.

Read on to see the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change).

Priced at $ 1,230 / mo, this 662-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1431 Washington Blvd.

The furnished unit offers hardwood floors and a dishwasher. Building amenities include secure entry and garage parking. This establishment allows dogs. The list specifies a $ 250 pet deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walking ability, is convenient for cycling, and is a haven for transit passengers.

Then there is this one-bedroom, two-bath apartment located at 9000 E. Jefferson Ave. It is priced at $ 1,240 / mo for its 1,030 square feet.

In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher and walk in closet. Building amenities include garage parking, secure entry and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers – this property is dog and cat friendly. Look out for a $ 250 pet deposit and $ 150 pet fee.

By Walk Walk ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, fairly bikeable, and has some nearby public transportation options.

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5853 Third Ave. That goes for $ 1,250 / mo.

The unit listing promises a deck, stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, carpeted floors and central heating in the unit. Pet owners, ask elsewhere: This place does not allow cats or dogs.

Based on Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is walkable friendly, fairly manageable by bike, and has some nearby public transportation options.

Then take a look at this 610 square foot one bedroom, one bathroom apartment located at 500 River Place Drive. It's also listed for $ 1,250 / mo.

In the apartment, anticipate a dishwasher and laundry in the unit. Building amenities include secure entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck – this rental is dog and cat friendly. Plan a $ 250 pet deposit.

By Walk Walk ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, relatively manageable, and has some nearby public transportation options.

Finally, priced at $ 1,265 / mo, this 534-square-foot studio is located at 2911 W. Grand Blvd.

Plan laundry in the unit, a dishwasher, wood floors and a walk in closet in the unit. The building has a secure entrance. For those with furry friends, this property is pet friendly. The list specifies a $ 150 pet deposit and $ 150 pet fee.

Based on the Walk Score assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, fairly bikeable, and has some nearby public transportation options.

