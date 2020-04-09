Denver Sheriff's Deputy disciplined for obstructing police, not telling department about arrest

The Denver sheriff's deputy will keep his job after pleading guilty last year for failing to tell his employer about an arrest that stemmed from his refusal of Arvada police commands and acting aggressively toward officers.

The Denver Department of Public Safety suspended Deputy Michael Cassity for 14 days for the incident, but Cassity will not have to serve the suspension until it breaks any other rule for a year, according to a disciplinary letter obtained by The Denver. Publish through a request for records.

Cassity was on medical leave at the time of the incident and when the discipline was enacted and therefore cannot be suspended or receive a fixed payment because she is not working, Deputy Director of Public Safety Mary Dulacki said.

"The incident with the Arvada Police took place in the presence not only of Deputy Cassity's children, but more importantly, of his grandchildren," Dulacki wrote in the letter. “Deputy Cassity did not cooperate with the numerous officers on the scene and refused to carry out her orders; He was rude, disrespectful, and unprofessional with other law enforcement officers; demonstrated aggressive and threatening behavior when he assumed a fighting stance and launched himself at an officer; and was extremely intoxicated. "

Arvada police responded to Cassity's home on October 16, 2018 to obtain a report of a family disturbance. Officers met with Cassity's son-in-law, who said Cassity and her son had assaulted him, according to the letter. The son-in-law also said that Cassity's son pointed a gun at him.

The police called Cassity's phone and asked her to come out. Cassity left the house but stopped in the driveway and refused to go on, yelling "This is my house!" Cassity launched herself at the officers and took a fighting stance, according to the letter. The officers then approached Cassity, who continued to fight and refuse orders until the officers threatened to surprise him.

Cassity continued to be rude and argumentative as officers handcuffed him and put him on patrol, according to the letter.

Cassity was detained and transported to the Jefferson County Detox Center because officials believed her level of intoxication was a safety risk. She was issued a subpoena for obstructing the police and a charge reading was set for January 7, 2019. But Cassity did not appear at that hearing in court and was arrested on January 22, 2019 for failing to appear.

He later told internal affairs investigators that he did not appear in court because he did not know that he had a subpoena, and therefore did not know that he had a formal indictment. He pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer on April 9, 2019.

Cassity never alerted the Denver Sheriff's Department that he had been arrested or charged. Instead, the Arvada Police Department notified the city.

"When asked if he was familiar with the policy that required him to notify the Department, he replied," I am, but at the time this was all happening, I was not in the correct state of mind, "the letter says.