Denver Family Celebrates Easter Over Zoom

Everything to do with the Malek family's Easter table was traditional, from the sparkling twin candles on a decorative feast to the deep red wine that had not been touched in a fifth glass left for Elijah, the Messiah. But the party was held non-traditionally at Zoom, with Malek's family calling from across the country.

"The purpose never changes," said Kim Malek. "We are still celebrating at our core the spirit of freedom."

Kim sat at a table at her Denver home with her husband, Charles, their 15-year-old daughter Molly, and their twins Henry and Jacob, who will be 13 on Monday. Due to the spread of the new coronavirus, the children had to postpone their bar mitzvah, and the family had to adjust to life at home. But Easter continued as usual.

Wednesday night marked the first night of Easter, and it also marked the first time in years that the Maleks had seen their family all together. A brother called from Chicago, as well as a California uncle and aunt and a cousin who is often away from the Navy.

"If you're going to see a good thing about all of this, it's that we can all be together," Kim said.

The family Seder ceremony was adjusted to suit the occasion. The ceremony focuses on a series of questions, Kim explained, and this year the family reflected on issues that had never come up before. How do we welcome the hungry when we are trapped at home in isolation? What should we add to our Easter plate to remind us of this unique situation? What song do you sing when you wash your hands for 20 seconds?

Across the country, families gathered around their Easter tables to ask a question that comes up every Easter. Why is this night different from all other nights? This year, that question was easy.

"Obviously, this year is radically different from any year I can remember and probably never will," said Rabbi Joseph Black, senior rabbi at Temple Emanuel Denver. He said that many things, despite the virus, have not changed. "Everything remains the same. Our commitment to our faith is stronger than ever. "

The temple generally hosts a Seder ceremony with about 300 members of its congregation, Black said. This year, they adapted to share the holidays through Facebook Live. The Temple Seder reading will be posted on her Facebook page, Temple Emanuel Denver, for people to view over the next few days in their spare time.