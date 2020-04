(DETROIT Up News Info) – Some good news for consumers during the Covid-19 outbreak, automatic calls don't work!

Automatic call blocking company "email,quot; reports that spam calls decreased 15 percent last month compared to February.

The company says the decrease is due to social distancing restrictions that affect call centers.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.