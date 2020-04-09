Dean McDermott was fuming after Tori Spelling was dragged for charging a virtual meeting and saying hello

WENN / Sheri Determan

The actor from & # 39; Due South & # 39; He has come to the defense of his star wife & # 39; BH90210 & # 39 ;, telling enemies to back down and asking them: & # 39; What's wrong with supporting your family right now? & # 39;

Dean McDermott he is speaking for his wife Tori Spelling who was dragged in line once again. After his "BH90210"The star wife angered many people for her $ 95 charge to a virtual meet and greet, the" Due South "actor stepped forward to defend her from the trolls who criticized her.

On Tuesday, April 7, the 53-year-old man posted an Instagram video of the backlash. Claiming that he has to "come to my wife's defense once again," he stated, "I am really disappointed that she is going crazy and is being dragged into making a live encounter. People are upset by the current situation. You are in the running of the bulls and the coronavirus, which is 'collecting' money for people to meet and greet. "

First "Chopped canada"The host went on to clarify that the meeting was not his wife's idea, but came from a company that wanted to bring" some lightness and some fun and some humor and love to this situation. "He continued," But no! Instead, because she's Tori Spelling, they drag her down and get her to hate her for just doing something to entertain people, but more importantly, to support her family. "

"What's wrong with that? What's wrong with supporting her family right now? All the studios, everything is closed. She has no way to work like everyone else. She has no job to go to. So what? Why can she not work from home and meet and greet live with the fans and give them a little light and love and have fun.There are numerous celebrities who post stuff and influencers, and they are out there making money every day. But no, let's drag Tori Spelling. We're going to give him a hard time. "

Praising Spelling as "one of the hardest working women in the business," McDermott urged others to "step back and just breathe and relax." Then she said, "I don't know how many times I have had to come here and tell people to relax. She is a wonderful person; she is taking care of her family. But Tori Spelling always, always gets the haters and gets dragged."

"And this is the other thing: you know what? It used to be to cancel culture; now it is to drag culture and this has to stop too. You have to stop dragging people. You are just trying to make a living, trying of supporting her family and providing some entertainment. Do you want to drag some people in? Why not drag the people who are making millions of dollars doing this? And how do you know that … she is not reporting this to the charity? "

<br />

McDermott added, "encouraging further display of affection," so, let's be together on this. And if people are making money and making a living, influencing or getting together, waving or making videos, leave them alone … Well, you know what "I'm telling you it's stopping now. Stop dragging and get off my wife's back Because we are all in this together with love, light, fun, entertainment, compassion and empathy. Stop dragging now. "

Spelling was under fire after announcing a virtual meet and greet event, to be held on April 9 at 5 p.m. PT. While some expressed interest in joining the event, many disagreed with what they saw as their small way of getting money from fans. One in particular chided her: "Are people doing free concerts and are you getting paid? How about you do a lottery and take random photos for the winners!"