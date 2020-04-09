DDOT is distributing more than 20,000 masks to bus passengers – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Passengers on city buses will receive free masks while supplies last.

20,000 masks will be distributed to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Detroit Department of Transportation is asking all passengers to cover their mouths and noses while riding the bus.

Mayor Mike Duggan worked with Governor Gretchen Whitmer to secure the masks.

Duggan is also working with city bus drivers to ensure their safety after the death of a DDOT bus driver.

