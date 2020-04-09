DC activists unite to feed the needy under lockdown

WASHINGTON (AP) – A line begins to form when a van arrives in the parking lot of a senior center in southeast Washington. By the time the half-dozen masked volunteers set up the folding table and started pulling out plastic bags filled with fruits, vegetables, and canned goods, about 15 people stretch out the block.

Organizer Charlie Gussom Jr. advises those who hope to maintain social detachment standing at any other sidewalk plaza. And those in line quickly take the same mantra to organize newcomers: “One block away, everyone. A separate square!

The group moves quickly and efficiently as each person receives a bag. When no one is left in line, volunteers begin to go door to door inside the senior center, delivering food to the confined elderly. Then the entire operation is packed and moved to a corner about six blocks away, where the process is repeated.

"People can't go out to stores and children are hungry," says community activist India Blocker-Ford. "People simply have little content. They have nothing. "

These volunteers are the spearhead for a grassroots effort to keep Washington's poorest neighborhoods fed during an unprecedented crisis that has nearly closed the US economy.

In Washington's 8th Ward, the need is particularly dire. As the rest of the city has prospered in recent years, the term "across the river,quot; became a common local racial code. It is short for D.C. for rooms 7 and 8, the overwhelmingly black southeast part of the city is lagging behind while the rest of Washington is rapidly gentrifying.

The area was already a famous food desert, with a full-service grocery store for approximately 70,000 residents. And all kinds of health problems hit disproportionately among its residents.

"From asthma to high blood pressure, diabetes, whatever, we have it," said Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White. "And we have some of the highest food insecurities in this community."

For those who were already poor and neglected, the impact of the coronavirus blockade has been immediate and catastrophic. Low-wage hourly workers were among the first victims of economic closings, and the closure of schools had an indirect effect on the basic nutrition of many students.

"There are a lot of kids here who just eat hot meals at school," said activist Jimmie Jenkins, who runs an organization called ManPower DC. “We were already behind with a need for food and resources. This right here just added another layer of fighting for us. "

In March, as infection numbers increased and the virus began to turn off American life, Jenkins and Blocker-Ford, which runs an organization called Indy B Mentoring, brought together community activists to plan a grassroots response. Local charity Martha’s Table became the campaign’s vehicle.

"There has been a huge increase in need," said Gussom, a staff member at Martha’s Table. "Food, diapers, toiletries, all kinds of things."

Initially founded as a food pantry, Martha’s Table prioritizes food insecurity and nutrition problems. The group distributes hot meals and groceries and has an internal vegetable market that allows families who need to choose their own fresh produce. Over time, the organization expanded its programming to include extracurricular educational programs, fitness classes, and a variety of community activities. But now the vegetable market has closed and the ancillary programs have ended.

Martha’s Table, working with a team of local activists and community leaders, made it her full-time mission to respond to the growing need for food.

Johanna Williams, who was in charge of the summer and extracurricular educational programs, received a promotion on the battlefield and assumed what she called the "spontaneous position,quot; of the COVID-19 response coordinator.

The high-ceilinged lobby and community kitchen in the Martha’s Table headquarters building has been transformed into a warehouse and distribution center, packed with boxes of apples and sweet potatoes, giant sacks of onions, and bags of broccoli and cauliflower. Teams of volunteers work the assembly line style to fill hundreds of bags, moving them to cars and trucks in huge rolling baskets for distribution around the room.

Williams estimates that the grocery distribution program distributed between 200 and 250 bags per day in early March. That number is now closer to 1,400 per day, with volunteers deploying in the city for pop-up distributions and going door-to-door at places like senior centers. A local restaurant chain, Clyde’s Restaurant Group, has committed to providing around 700 hot meals a day, with Martha’s Table managing the distribution.

"Right now is one of those moments when everyone comes together," Williams said. "Right now, it's about food. People need food, and they need it every day."

Andrea Phillips, a 31-year-old unemployed mother, had regularly visited the internal vegetable market on Martha’s Table. Now she tracks where the food distribution tables will be placed in the room each day and shows up early to receive her bag. "When you have a budget like mine, you can usually find food. But the really difficult part is eating healthy. Some other food charities try to give you cookies and soda," he said.

At food stalls, volunteers, all wearing masks, work to keep the mood light as they strive to demonstrate patterns of social distancing for the uninitiated. Elbow punches have replaced handshakes, hugs and collides those five. At a stop, a female volunteer has to physically push away a man who is crowding too close to the truck.

White, the Ward 8 councilman, comes dressed in a full-length white jumpsuit worn by painters. He has just come out of a series of community rounds that included personally dispersing a group of young people who get too close in a corner.

"Our greatest need right now is unity," said White. "God told us to feed his sheep. That's part of what we're doing here today. "